Starter Homes: Turret-topped two-bed in Cobh is in a first-time buyer’s budget

Cobh, Co Cork €298,000

Distinctively Victorian with its redbrick exterior, finial topped turret and elaborate window features, No 1 Park Terrace in Cobh offers period charm within a first-time buyer’s budget.

New to the market with a guide of €298,000, the 1880s-built corner property is on the market with Liz Hannon of English auctioneers who says it’s a delightful home that has been extensively renovated by its current owners.

“They insulated the roof, installed a double-glazed door and double-glazed windows in the conservatory and put in a triple-glazed front door,” says Ms Hannon adding that they also redecorated the bathrooms and put down new flooring.

Previous owners had reroofed and rewired the property, she says, explaining that this is a spacious two-bed house with 1,280 sq ft of accommodation which includes a small turret room on the top floor which could be used as a study.

At ground level, there’s a sitting room with an attractive Victorian fireplace, a dining room, a kitchen with fitted units as well as a guest WC and a tiled conservatory. On the first return, there’s a shower room while the first floor has two bedrooms including one with three windows.

To the rear, there’s a paved patio garden.

Part of a terrace of five gable-fronted properties, it is listed on the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage website which describes it as being well composed with distinguishing features.

VERDICT: Victorian redbrick properties are enduringly popular.

Passage West, Co Cork €297,000

In terms of its price, space and condition, 56 The Drive, Harbour Heights in Passage West is very much the type of home that many first time buyers look for.

A modern three-bed end of terrace property with 1,160 sq ft of living space, it’s new to the market with a guide of €297,000. Selling agents Jeremy Murphy says this is a very well-minded, owner-occupied home located within easy commuting distance of Cork city.

Accommodation is a little more spacious than the average three-bed property and at ground level includes a timber-floored living room with a fireplace as well as a guest WC and an L-shaped kitchen dining room with modern fitted units.

The upper floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one at the front of the house with an en suite shower room and two windows.

Part of a development built in 2006, the house has two designated parking spaces. At the front, it has a small shrub bed and a paved area and at the rear with a south-facing garden.

Located within a ten-minute walk from the greenway, it’s a kilometre from shops in Passage West and 6km from Douglas.

“It’s within a short walk from Blackrock to Passage West greenway,” says Mr Murphy who expects the property to attract investors as well as first-time buyers.

He says a nearby property at No 42 — a mid-terrace property with a guide of €255,000 recently went sale agreed after attracting good interest and is expecting this one to sell well too.

VERDICT: Certain to attract first-time buyer interest.

Ballinacurra, Midleton €195,000

Highly affordable for a young couple in search of a first home in East Cork, 166 Maple Woods at Ballinacurra in Midleton is a two-bed mid-terrace house with a guide of €195,000.

“It’s a lovingly cared for owner-occupied property in turnkey condition,” says Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties noting that it was built in 2006.

Accommodation includes an open-plan, living-dining-kitchen with cream units and a guest WC. Upstairs there’s a bathroom and two bedrooms and outside there’s a south-facing garden.

VERDICT: Houses in this price range are scarce in Midleton.

Grange, Cork €285,000

Houses in Douglas always get good attention and 2 Ardfield Court in Grange isn’t expected to be an exception.

Der O’Riordan of Barry’s auctioneers was booked to show the three-bed, mid-terrace house to nine young couples on its first day of viewings during the week.

Accommodation includes a kitchen/diner, a living room and a guest WC as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: Three-bed properties in Douglas in this price range are always in demand.