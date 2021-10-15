An Old Post Office-turned-home has a tree worthy of a Terrence Malick movie  

YOU might miss the Old Post Office as you spin between West Cork's Skibbereen and Ballydehob on the N71 - but, you couldn't miss the cypress tree in its front grounds - it's a beauty.

The wide-spreading cypress, a Cupressus Macrocarpa Lutea (golden) not only graces the front of the 1914-built home at Church Cross, three miles wet of Skib town, it also graces the pages of the book Heritage Trees of Ireland by Aubrey Fennell, published by Collins Press in 2014.

The evergreen tree is iconic, and much admired by tree lovers, passers-by, and by the long-time residents of the Old Post Office, which is no mean slouch either, who share their pride in its solid standing.

Regularly surveyed by specialists for its safety, the cypress also dates back the best part of a century, part of the aesthetic cluster at Church Cross that includes the 1870s C of I St Matthew's Church, a school built by H Stuart Chudleigh, and this house, built for the school master.

It was later extended in the 1920s to house a post office, with the name The Old Post Office still sticking firmly to it, like a stamp to an envelope.

A landmark in lots of respects (the tree, with a rare dusting of snow is postcard-pretty) it's now a landmark market mover, for sale, with Skibbereen estate agent Pat Maguire, who guides the 140 sq m/1,500 sq ft three-bed home on a one-third of an acre at €350,000.

Mr Maguire says there's a lovely feel, quality and character to the home, inside and outside, with lots of wood used well internally also, with cedar floors in a number of rooms, old stripped pine doors, and a host of other original touches.

Rooms include two reception rooms, kitchen/diner, study, bathroom plus shower room, and three wood-floored bedrooms, one with a fireplace.

Set close to Ilen Rovers GAA pitches by Kilcoe and Aughadown, and only a mile or so from the coastline, its landscaped grounds and decking/sit out areas are bounded on the Skib side by a small stream, and services include high-speed broadband, oil-fired central heating, mains water and private drainage.

VERDICT: Who needs an Eircode when you have a locational calling card such as this on your doorstep?