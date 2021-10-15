An Old Post Office-turned-home has a tree worthy of a Terrence Malick movie  

Eye-catching cypress will draw you in, but there’s plenty inside to keep your interest
An Old Post Office-turned-home has a tree worthy of a Terrence Malick movie  

The Old Post Office, Church Cross, Skibbereen, West Cork

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 17:00
Tommy Barker

Skibbereen, West Cork 

€350,000

Size

140 sq m (1,500 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

E2

YOU might miss the Old Post Office as you spin between West Cork's Skibbereen and Ballydehob on the N71 - but, you couldn't miss the cypress tree in its front grounds - it's a beauty.

The wide-spreading cypress, a Cupressus Macrocarpa  Lutea (golden) not only graces the front of the 1914-built home at Church Cross, three miles wet of Skib town, it also graces the pages of the book Heritage Trees of Ireland by Aubrey Fennell, published by Collins Press in 2014.

The evergreen tree  is iconic, and much admired by tree lovers, passers-by, and by the long-time residents of  the Old Post Office, which is no mean slouch either, who share their pride in its solid standing.

Regularly surveyed by specialists  for its safety, the cypress also dates back the best part of a century, part of the aesthetic cluster at Church Cross that includes the 1870s C of I St Matthew's Church, a school built by H Stuart Chudleigh, and this house, built for the school master.

It was later extended in the 1920s to house a post office, with the name The Old Post Office still sticking firmly to it, like a stamp to an envelope.

A landmark in lots of respects (the tree, with a rare dusting of snow is postcard-pretty) it's  now a landmark market mover,  for sale, with Skibbereen estate agent Pat Maguire, who guides  the 140 sq m/1,500 sq ft three-bed home on a one-third of an acre at €350,000.

Mr Maguire says there's a lovely feel, quality  and character to the home, inside and outside, with lots of wood used well internally also, with cedar floors in a number of rooms, old stripped pine doors, and a host of other original touches.

Rooms include two reception rooms, kitchen/diner, study, bathroom plus shower room, and three wood-floored bedrooms, one with a fireplace.

Set close to Ilen Rovers GAA pitches by Kilcoe and Aughadown, and only a mile or so from the coastline, its landscaped grounds and decking/sit out areas are bounded on the Skib side by a small stream, and services include high-speed broadband, oil-fired central heating, mains water and private drainage.

VERDICT: Who needs an Eircode when you have a locational calling card such as this on your doorstep?

More in this section

House of the Week: Three-storey country home near stunning Nohoval Cove for €425,000 House of the Week: Three-storey country home near stunning Nohoval Cove for €425,000
Funky Douglas home will strike a chord with creatives Funky Douglas home will strike a chord with creatives
Restoring an old building to high quality residential? Check out this quayside cracker on North Mall  Restoring an old building to high quality residential? Check out this quayside cracker on North Mall 
An Old Post Office-turned-home has a tree worthy of a Terrence Malick movie  

Four-bed detached in Douglas has house hunters queuing up

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices