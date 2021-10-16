House-hunters are queuing to view this American-style Kinsale home 

Kinsale, Co Cork €495,000 Size 180 sq m (1076 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 5 BER C1

IF the design of Coolkirky feels distinctly North American, that’s because it is. The owners, who built it in the early ‘80s, lived for a number of years in Canada and were keen to continue the open-plan, light-filled existence they enjoyed overseas.

“Before they came home, the owner bought house plans from an American designer and that’s what they used for their home,” says selling agent Lawrence Sweeney of Savills.

These plans included a double garage - reflecting an American passion for keeping cars indoors during harsh winters - but as the Irish climate is far more temperature, the garage later gave way to a sunroom, a big, bright, heavily glazed space, sunlight throughout the day.

“It’s a great room if you have a few friends over,they can spill out onto the adjoining deck,” Mr Sweeney says. That deck overlooks a half acre of garden, of which a section on the west of the house has a lovely limestone patio, put to great use during lockdown, Mr Sweeney says.

There’s another great indoor family or entertainment space too - a living room with a stoneclad fireplace that also accommodates a dining area, which in turn is open plan to the kitchen. Despite the house’s age, everything is fresh and modern, Mr Sweeney says, because the owners made a virtue of keeping up with the times, in terms of deçor, heating systems and insulation.

Two of three bedrooms on the ground floor are doubles with ensuites.

Overhead, the attic is converted into three rooms.

The garden is southfacing and private and there are even two stables, as the family had an interest in breeding horses.

Location-wise, it’s 2km from Riverstick and handy to Kinsale and Cork city, and there’s even an informal bus stop down the road, which can drop you at the airport or into the city, close to the train station.

Viewings are back-to-back at Coolkirky, and Mr Sweeney says it’s “choc-a-bloc” with all sorts of buyers in the mix, from people returning from overseas, to families trading up, to first time buyers with savings, to people moving back from Dublin.

VERDICT: Superb home, great garden, won’t be on the market long.