Funky Douglas home will strike a chord with creatives

JAZZED up with some funky artwork, eye-catching colour pops and lovely light shades, not to mention a few wall-hung guitars, No 16 Elm Drive is a Douglas home with attitude.

Eye-catching decor was probably inevitable given it’s home to a graphic designer, a lover of interiors and yes, a guitar-maker.

Visual is king in this semi-d home of creatives, among them Jonathan Leahy Maharaj, graphic designer with UCC’s Academy, its inhouse consultancy team, and onetime chef at possibly the best veggie restaurant in Ireland, Café Paradiso, on Lancaster Quay.

Then there’s his wife Nuala, “an interiors’ design guru” says Jonathan, adding that she previously worked for Laura Ashley, known for its distinctive prints and colours, and also for Boulevard Interiors in Donnybrook.

Their son Seán, having completed a three year course at St John’s College, now has a workshop in town where he makes guitars, a couple of which are on display in his parents’ converted garage.

Has he sold to any big names yet? "He'll get there," says Jonathan.

Jonathan and Nuala did a great deal of work to Elm Drive, which they bought 15 years ago, having previously lived in Youghal. Jonathan also lived in Wellington Square off Glasheen Road in earlier days, when he returned from the UK to live with his Mum.

“We were in a new development in Youghal, but we wanted to move back to the city, so we bought No 16. It was a rental at the time, so we had a lot of work to do,” he says.

They were a family of six - two boys and two girls - when they first moved in, but two grown up children have since moved on. Over the years, they put in a new kitchen (for the chef?) and a new bathroom. They also converted the garage, which was used in various guises depending on requirements, including as a bedroom, and later, a second living room, which it is now, while doubling up as a home office for Jonathan since the pandemic. “It’s also suitable as a playroom,” he says.

More improvements took place three or four years ago, including the installation of triple glazed windows and a new boiler, reflected in the C3 energy rating, not bad for a house built 42 years ago.

“We also knocked out a back window in the dining area and Sky Windows fitted new French doors,” Jonathan says.

These doors open onto a very pretty enclosed patio area with striking hues and lots of greenery and seating. The area is carved out at the bottom of a high, sloping, south-facing rear garden and is sheltered and private. There are steps up to the garden.

“It’s great during the summer,” Jonathan says.

Indoors, living accommodation includes an open plan kitchen diner, a living room with a fireplace and stove insert, a second living room/home office and a utility room downstairs, and three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

After 30 years in Cork, and at Elm Drive for half of that time, Jonathan and Nuala are now eyeing up one or two other properties, also in Cork, as they prepare to move on.

Michael Downey of ERA Downey McCarthy is the selling agent and his guide price for the freshly-painted 105 sq m three-bed is €330,000.

He says a key feature of No 16 is its proximity to Douglas Village, to plenty of schools and to a multitude of local amenities and retail- it’s in an estate at the Douglas end of Donnybrook Hill.

“It’s a mature, residential area, very popular with families and first time buyers. In fact it’s an ideal first time buy or even an investment opportunity,” Mr Downey says.

VERDICT: Nice design touches and a great location make No 16 Elm Drive a solid first time buy.