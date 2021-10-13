Building advice: Taking on a corner site alongside an existing home

Hi Kieran,
My partner and I have recently moved back to Cork from Dublin. We are both lucky enough to relocate and we are both currently renting. With house prices moving up at the moment we had a bit of a brainwave to get a place of our own. My Mom is a widow and she has a large extended semi-detached house on a corner site in the south side of the city. The house is too big for her and she is happy to look at options so that we all have our own living space. I am wondering what we need to consider in terms of road access. Because there will be two separate houses, is there anything else I need to consider? We believe that if this works well, we will get the house we want in the location we want as well.
Regards, Finbar
Hello Finbar, and thank you for your question.
You are indeed in a fortunate position and it would be wonderful to be able to get this project to work for you, especially considering the huge lack of supply of good quality living accommodation in Cork and indeed throughout the country, not to mention the recent escalation of housing prices. So what items do you need to bear in mind?
- Civil engineer Kieran McCarthy is founder, and design and build director with KMC Homes. He is a co-presenter of the RTÉ show Cheap Irish Houses.