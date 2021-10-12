Property Focus: Why Waterford was voted the best place to live

Period properties like Lyndhurst, 49 John’s Hill, a five-bed semi dating from the 1900s, are very rare to the market in Waterford City.
According to Michael Coppinger of DNG Reid & Coppinger, it’s the type of house that is often passed from one generation to the next and has been in the hands of the same family for around 100 years.
Quoting a guide of €695,000, he says this spacious, well-maintained family home has many original features including sash windows and leaded stained glass.
On almost a third of an acre and within walking distance of schools and the town centre, “interest is coming from local trade-up buyers, as well as Dublin ones, and returning ex-pats,” says Mr Coppinger.
: A property worth holding on to.
Waterford City buyers are now being offered a chance to buy the last house in the first phase of Ard Rua in Gracedieu, a three-storey, three-bed semi priced at €320,000.
It’s one of the first six houses in the 44-house development released by Deirdre Phelan of Property Partners Phelan Herterich last month. “These are exceptionally generous sized three-bed semis with 1,540 sq ft of living space, including two living rooms and a playroom, and which have been attracting a lot of attention.” Ms Phelan says that in addition to being spacious new A2 rated homes — they are also well located and have scenic views of Waterford Golf Course across the river. “Ard Rua is within a five-minute walk from the Greenway and a 15-minute one from the city centre.’’
: Likely to go quickly.
Space, comfort, and a sought-after Dunmore Road address are on offer at 1 Ashling Road, Earlscourt, in Waterford.
Guiding the three-bed 1,520sq ft detached house at €420,000, selling agent Sherry FitzGerald John Rohan says the house was fully renovated and redecorated last year. and now has triple glazing, a new boiler and a modern new kitchen. Mr Rohan says the house has been comprehensively upgraded and is in turn-key condition.
“Set in a mature residential area on the sought-after Dunmore Road, it’s located close to Waterford University Hospital, Ardkeen Stores and Tesco, and is within walking distance of local schools and amenities,” he says, and Waterford city centre is within a short drive.
: Returning ex-pats, relocators from Dublin, and local trade-up buyers are expected to view.
This three-bed semi at 45 Bracken Drive, Old Tramore Road in Waterford, is the type of property that is typically selling in just two weeks in the current market.
That’s according to Nicole Shanahan of Barry Murphy auctioneers, who says that affordable three-bed semis are in very short supply in the city. She is expecting a lot of interest in the 1,130 sq ft property, which is new to the market with a guide of €239,000.
“This is a well-presented modern house with a B3 BER rating, which is located in a sought-after development,” says Ms Shanahan, adding that it’s just a seven-minute drive to Waterford city centre, while schools, local shops and amenities are within walking distance.
: Expected to appeal very strongly to first-time buyers and also to attract the attention of investors.