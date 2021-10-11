Four-bed detached in Douglas has house hunters queuing up

Maryborough Hill, Douglas €295,000

THE €295,000 guide price on Glendine, 16 Maryborough Heights on Maryborough Hill, seems very reasonable for a detached four-bed house in Douglas.

It’s likely that quite a few house hunters think this too, because more than 40 of them booked to view it during the week.

“First-time buyers will be all over this,” says Jim Coughlan of James G Coughlan auctioneers, observing that detached houses in Douglas in this price range are scarce.

The explanation for the reasonable guide is that the house, built in 1981, is dated and in need of some modernisation.

“It has double glazing and gas heating and is very well kept, but the bathrooms and the decor need updating,” reveals Mr Coughlan.

With 1,400 sq ft of living space, he believes it offers superb value at this price. Located in a mature estate, it’s 2km from Douglas village and just 400m from the Link road.

The ground floor has a spacious carpeted lounge/dining room with a fireplace, as well as a kitchen with pine units. There is also a TV room, a utility room, and a guest WC.

The upstairs has a bathroom with a coloured suite, as well as three carpeted bedrooms, including one with an en suite.

There is parking to the front of the house, and to the rear is a good-sized garden, which has been gravelled for ease of maintenance.

VERDICT: Few will be surprised if it sells above its guide.

Cobh, Co Cork €295,000

Detached houses are typically rectangular, sometimes square, but almost never curved like this corner estate house at 29 Beechwood Court, Cluain Ard in Cobh.

The unusually-shaped detached home is listed with auctioneer Johanna Murphy who is seeking offers of €295,000.

"It’s attractive and modern, is very well maintained and decorated, and has a B3 BER rating," says Ms Murphy pointing out that it has 1,318 sq ft of accommodation and provides good space for family living.

At the front of the house is a tiled kitchen/diner with Shaker style units and a breakfast counter. In recent times, the owners built a wall and created a playroom at one end of this long room which was probably highly useful during lockdown. To the rear of the house, there’s a utility room, a guest WC and a long, timber-floored sitting room which has a brick fireplace with a stove. Upstairs there is a bathroom and four bedrooms – the largest has an en suite, two are children’s rooms, while the fourth is fitted out as a home office and would also have been very useful during lockdown.

The property has a small gravelled area with shrubs at the front and a paved, low-maintenance courtyard garden at the rear with raised beds.

Overlooking a large green area in the centre of the estate, the house also has two allocated parking spaces.

“It’s just a two-minute walk to the local shop, chemist and petrol station and schools are within walking distance,’’ says Ms Murphy, adding that it’s within a short drive of Cobh town centre and the train station.

VERDICT: A well thought out, well looked after home

High Street, Cork City €245,000

Compact, central, and affordable, No 98 High Street in Cork is a two-bed mid-terrace house with a guide of €245,000.

Located within an easy stroll from the city centre, the 570 sq ft property has been upgraded in recent years. “It’s owner-occupied and in walk-in condition,’’ says Sherry FitzGerald’s Stuart O’Grady.

Accommodation includes an open-plan living room/ dining room leading into a narrow galley kitchen, with modern units at the rear. The property also has a ground-floor bathroom as well as two bedrooms upstairs.

VERDICT: You could walk from here to the South Mall in just 10 or 12 minutes.

Wilton, Cork €220,000

One of the most affordable apartments on the market in the Wilton area, No 6 Hazel House at Garrane Darra, has a guide of €220,000.

Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald says the two-bed, first-floor property is well laid out, well presented and is within walking distance of CUH and Wilton shopping centre. It has an open plan kitchen, living/dining space with modern fitted units, a bathroom, and two bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: The price and the condition make this very attractive to both first-time buyers and investors.