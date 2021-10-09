Price drop on Cork's Well Road/swell road  €500k site(s)

Douglas village 0.2 acre site has planning for two houses, can be sold in two lots, and has had a price drop from €700,000
Price drop on Cork's Well Road/swell road  €500k site(s)

Well Road site for two houses with  FPP now guided at €500,000 for both via Lisney 

Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 18:30

Well Road, Douglas Village, Cork

€500,000, or €250,000X2 sites

Size

251 sq m (2,700 sq ft)

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

4

BER

N/A

IT’S all about the location, says estate agent Laura Pratt of Lisney, as she puts a repriced site for two detached homes on the market for €500,000 on Cork’s Well Road — with the option to buy in lots.

Well Road site is next to Douglas Wells apartments
Well Road site is next to Douglas Wells apartments

Set within a couple of minutes walk of suburban Douglas village, the 0.2 acre site is just on the far side of the upmarket Douglas Wells apartment scheme, with a pedestrian walkway along the boundary, leading into the apartments, Douglas Hall Lawn and the tennis club courts.

Design of the two, three-storey 2,700 sq ft homes is by Reddy Architecture + Urbanism, to be placed side by side on the square site.

There’s a good mix of ground floor rooms, three first floor bedrooms with one en suite and main bathroom, and the top floor has two more bedrooms plus shower room.

There’s planning permission in place until 2027, and the site had been on the market with another agency at a higher price guide.

Lisney guide at €500,000 for both sites if a developer is interested, or will sell separately to those for a one-off build.

VERDICT: Great location indeed, but it’s at the more traffic-congested end of the Well Road.

More in this section

Wholly well-ordered: ex presbytery and one-time Kerry youth hostel now a stylish €620k family home near Kenmare Wholly well-ordered: ex presbytery and one-time Kerry youth hostel now a stylish €620k family home near Kenmare
A Monsignor's bed, a racehorse, get ready to pony up, Mount Ruby is a banker A Monsignor's bed, a racehorse, get ready to pony up, Mount Ruby is a banker
Looking for a terrific trade-up? Check out Lower Kensington off Rochestown Road  Looking for a terrific trade-up? Check out Lower Kensington off Rochestown Road 
Price drop on Cork's Well Road/swell road  €500k site(s)

Cairn PLC start Cork site development on 472-unit project near Douglas village

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices