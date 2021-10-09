Price drop on Cork's Well Road/swell road  €500k site(s)

IT’S all about the location, says estate agent Laura Pratt of Lisney, as she puts a repriced site for two detached homes on the market for €500,000 on Cork’s Well Road — with the option to buy in lots.

Well Road site is next to Douglas Wells apartments

Set within a couple of minutes walk of suburban Douglas village, the 0.2 acre site is just on the far side of the upmarket Douglas Wells apartment scheme, with a pedestrian walkway along the boundary, leading into the apartments, Douglas Hall Lawn and the tennis club courts.

Design of the two, three-storey 2,700 sq ft homes is by Reddy Architecture + Urbanism, to be placed side by side on the square site.

There’s a good mix of ground floor rooms, three first floor bedrooms with one en suite and main bathroom, and the top floor has two more bedrooms plus shower room.

There’s planning permission in place until 2027, and the site had been on the market with another agency at a higher price guide.

Lisney guide at €500,000 for both sites if a developer is interested, or will sell separately to those for a one-off build.

VERDICT: Great location indeed, but it’s at the more traffic-congested end of the Well Road.