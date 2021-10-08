Woods and river Blackwater to hand at €395k Tallow dormer

|
Kilcalf, Tallow, Co Waterford
|
€395,000
|
Size
|
279 sq m (2,985 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms 6
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B2
Where? At Kilcalf, a pleasant rural setting on the Waterford side of the county border with Cork, just a few kilometres south of Tallow, and it’s where agent Conor Spillane of DNG Spillane (Youghal-based) has listed this 3,000-plus sq ft dormer home with attitude.
The well-kept, B2 BER-scoring home is on private grounds, up a short avenue with an attractive drystone wall approach, with deciduous trees, giving older seeming roots to the property mix.
South-facing, with Knockmealdown views, it’s only a few minutes by car from Tallow and 15 mins or so from Lismore, Youghal and the sea, with a range of national schools close by too.
DNG’s Mr Spillane adds that the detached workshop with power supply is “another major benefit, perfect for a small business owner or hobby enthusiast.”