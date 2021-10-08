Woods and river Blackwater to hand at €395k Tallow dormer

Kilcalf has a 'prodigal' property mix in West Waterford setting
Kilcalf home, south of Tallow, is guided at €395,000 by DNG Spillane

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 16:00
Tommy Barker

Kilcalf, Tallow, Co Waterford

€395,000

Size

279 sq m (2,985 sq ft)

Bedrooms 6

Bathrooms

3

BER

B2

YOU have woodland walks on the doorstep, proximity to the River Blackwater, three-quarters of an acre of ground, a workshed, and a six-bed family home here all for €395,000.

One of the six bedrooms
One of the six bedrooms

Where? At Kilcalf, a pleasant rural setting on the Waterford side of the county border with Cork, just a few kilometres south of Tallow, and it’s where agent Conor Spillane of DNG Spillane (Youghal-based) has listed this 3,000-plus sq ft dormer home with attitude.

Lovely avenue
Lovely avenue

The well-kept, B2 BER-scoring home is on private grounds, up a short avenue with an attractive drystone wall approach, with deciduous trees, giving older seeming roots to the property mix.

 He guides at €395,000, noting it was already ‘sale agreed’ at this AMV before a proposed purchaser’s change of plans, and he sold a property next door very recently, for €495,000, so knows the level of interest abroad in this pleasant west Waterford location.

It has an arty feel, with lots of colour, displayed paintings and souvenirs, as well as musical instruments, and mixes its six bedrooms over the two level for a very adaptable layout.

House and outbuilding at Kilcalf, Tallow, DNG Spillane
House and outbuilding at Kilcalf, Tallow, DNG Spillane

South-facing, with Knockmealdown views, it’s only a few minutes by car from Tallow and 15 mins or so from Lismore, Youghal and the sea, with a range of national schools close by too.

Kitchen/diner
Kitchen/diner

 DNG’s Mr Spillane adds that the detached workshop with power supply is “another major benefit, perfect for a small business owner or hobby enthusiast.”

VERDICT: A lot of home for a c €400k sum.

