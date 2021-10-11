No 10 Ashburton Hill is a city home with parking and a garden

It's also close to the city and the buzzing "village" crossroads of St Lukes
No 10 Ashburton Hill is a city home with parking and a garden

10 Ashburton, Gardiner's Hill

Mon, 11 Oct, 2021 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan


Montenotte, Cork city

€355,000

Size

104 sq m (1120 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

2

BER

F

FOR house hunters keen on city living but also a green space to call their own and somewhere to park up their car, No 10 Ashburton Hill fits the bill.

Uphill from lively St Lukes and a downhill stroll to the city, it's one of duo of two-storey semi-ds which are flanked on one side by a single storey cottage and on the other side by a house-style that sprang up around Montenotte in the 1930s. This house though is older, a period-style property, with a gorgeous front door architrave and ornate cast surround, and more period features besides, including encaustic tiles in the hallway and 3m high ceilings.

No 10 is a three-bed, with two reception rooms downstairs, a lounge to the front and a dining room behind, and off it, a galley kitchen. Because it's got a long back garden, there's scope to do more with the kitchen, as the neighbours have done, extending outwards.

 Currently, there's a cosy patio out back, nicely secluded at the rear boundary by a mature treeline and by hedging and a block wall along the sides. It's a fine level space, with raised floor beds and a barna shed.

Greenery out front was dispensed with in favour of a well-laid driveway with parking for two cars, which, in an area where on-street parking can be tight, is a godsend.

Back indoors, there's the bonus of an attic conversion, with two velux windows,a gable end window and a handy WC. Selling agent, Michael O'Donovan of Savills, says the converted attic would make an ideal home office. 

He says he's "seeing early good interest" in No 10, from which the current owner is trading down. The guide price is €355,000, and the profile of interested parties is first time buyers, Mr O'Donovan says.

VERDICT: Centrally-located, well-maintained home with some welcome extras.

 

More in this section

Cairn PLC start Cork site development on 472-unit project near Douglas village Cairn PLC start Cork site development on 472-unit project near Douglas village
Wholly well-ordered: ex presbytery and one-time Kerry youth hostel now a stylish €620k family home near Kenmare Wholly well-ordered: ex presbytery and one-time Kerry youth hostel now a stylish €620k family home near Kenmare
A Monsignor's bed, a racehorse, get ready to pony up, Mount Ruby is a banker A Monsignor's bed, a racehorse, get ready to pony up, Mount Ruby is a banker
No 10 Ashburton Hill is a city home with parking and a garden

Four-bed detached in Douglas has house hunters queuing up

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices