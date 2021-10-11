No 10 Ashburton Hill is a city home with parking and a garden

FOR house hunters keen on city living but also a green space to call their own and somewhere to park up their car, No 10 Ashburton Hill fits the bill.

Uphill from lively St Lukes and a downhill stroll to the city, it's one of duo of two-storey semi-ds which are flanked on one side by a single storey cottage and on the other side by a house-style that sprang up around Montenotte in the 1930s. This house though is older, a period-style property, with a gorgeous front door architrave and ornate cast surround, and more period features besides, including encaustic tiles in the hallway and 3m high ceilings.

No 10 is a three-bed, with two reception rooms downstairs, a lounge to the front and a dining room behind, and off it, a galley kitchen. Because it's got a long back garden, there's scope to do more with the kitchen, as the neighbours have done, extending outwards.

Currently, there's a cosy patio out back, nicely secluded at the rear boundary by a mature treeline and by hedging and a block wall along the sides. It's a fine level space, with raised floor beds and a barna shed.

Greenery out front was dispensed with in favour of a well-laid driveway with parking for two cars, which, in an area where on-street parking can be tight, is a godsend.

Back indoors, there's the bonus of an attic conversion, with two velux windows,a gable end window and a handy WC. Selling agent, Michael O'Donovan of Savills, says the converted attic would make an ideal home office.

He says he's "seeing early good interest" in No 10, from which the current owner is trading down. The guide price is €355,000, and the profile of interested parties is first time buyers, Mr O'Donovan says.

VERDICT: Centrally-located, well-maintained home with some welcome extras.