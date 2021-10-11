If you're looking to move the family out of Midleton, this Whitegate home could be ideal 

MIGRATING families are at the heart of this house sale in Whitegate: the owners have relocated to the other side of the globe and interested buyers are, in the main, families looking to migrate out of three-bed semis in Midleton to roomier accommodation.

They will get that extra bit of space at 12 Cois Cuain in Whitegate, a four-bed detached home which also has an extension in the form of a spacious sunroom.

Selling agent is Kevin Barry of Barry Auctioneers and he says No 12, built by Star Homes in 2004, is “tastefully done”, re-painted recently and ready to move into.

The Property Price Register shows house sales have been lean in Cois Cuain in recent years, with just four recorded since 2016. The most recent entry is No 16, which sold for €310,000.

Mr Barry is guiding extended 165 sq m No 12 at €325,000 and enquiries so far are generally Midleton-based families looking for more space, who are no longer tied to specific locations, thanks to the pandemic shift towards remote working.

At No 12, there’s scope for a home office, perhaps that fourth bedroom? Or in the 5.7m X 3.8 m sunroom, where a corner can easily be commandeered for a desk, especially as there are two additional sizeable living areas downstairs, including a large kitchen diner - with adjoining utility and guest WC - and a sitting room.

Sunroom

Kitchen

Upstairs is spacious too, spread over two floors, with two bedrooms apiece. One bedroom has an ensuite and there’s a separate bathroom on both floors.

Outdoors, there’s a generous patio off the rear sunroom and steps down to a lower tier lawn, all nicely shielded from neighbours thanks to mature trees and shrubs. The house is in a cul de sac too, which generally means safer for kids.

Lifestyle-wise, Whitegate has lots of lovely walks/pubs/restaurants and beaches to choose from, eg White Bay, Roche's Point, Inch, Ballybrannigan. Mr Barry adds that it’s a terrific spot for fishing and watersports, with a boat and yacht club in Aghada, and a surf school in Inch. There’s also a strong GAA club and schools too, one in nearby Aghada and a smaller one in Whitegate village.

VERDICT: Nice lifestyle on offer at this solid family home.