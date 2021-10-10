History-steeped €900k Jackson's Turret vies for Limerick City's best River Shannon views

THE first-floor living room windows of Jackson’s Turret on Clancy Strand may well be the very best place in Limerick City from which to view the River Shannon.

Interior has period style features and finish

This room was in fact the lookout for 18th-century customs officers who watched all the traffic from this window to make sure river users paid their taxes at Custom House across on the other bank. Dating from the 1760s, the property is believed to have been designed by French architect Davis Ducart, who was also responsible for the Custom House, now Hunt Museum.

What a city setting, on Clancy Strand

Little is known of the subsequent history of Jackson’s Turret except that it was converted into a family home in the 1920s. An elongated structure, with high ceilings and a number of original features, including tall windows and high stone walls , it displays a little bit of a split personality: The nameplate on the entrance pillar reads Jackson’s Turret while the one on the gate gives its name as Roseville.

Impressive exteriors

The National Inventory of Irish Architectural heritage gives details of the property’s original features. They include paned timber-sash windows with decorated canopies as well a distinctive segmental arched one.

Noting that the property has been extended and altered over the years , the author of the listing writes that it is “possibly a highly significant historic house which warrants more in-depth analysis” and concludes that it contributes significantly to the architectural heritage of the city. They suggest the name may be related to the publication of a hornpipe in 1790 called Jackson’s Turret.

Gable view

Composed of two adjoining blocks, Jacksons Turret aka Roseville is an elegant building on almost a quarter of an acre, surrounded by high stone walls which afford privacy for a property close to the city centre.

The owners bought the property 28 years ago. “They redecorated and put in a new kitchen and new bathrooms and also rewired it in 2010,” says Mark O’Donoghue of Hickey O’Donoghue auctioneers.

Welcoming hall

Quoting a guide of €900,000, Mr O’Donoghue says it is a splendid home, full of character and charm with spectacular river views and approximately 3,000 sq ft of living space.

Dining room has unusual back story

At the house’s nearest point to the river is a room believed to have originally been used by customs officers to store their longboats. High-ceilinged with cornicing and picture rails, a slate fireplace, and three large windows, this is now the dining room.

To the rear there is a painted kitchen fitted by the current owners which has granite worktops and a Belfast sink.At this level there is also a utility room, a bedroom, and a family room.

Roadside glimpses

Overlooking the Shannon from the first floor is a 23ft-long, high-ceilinged sitting room with four large windows. “It offers spectacular views of the river, King John’s Castle, Curragower Falls and the city centre — if you open the windows you can even hear Curragower Falls,” says Mr O’Donoghue, noting that the room has original marble fireplace as well as coving, picture rails, and decorative plaster work.

Elegant handrails on stairs

The upper floor also has a bathroom and three bedrooms — the largest of which is en suite and has an antique fireplace.

Accessed by wrought-iron gates, Jackson’s Turret has a large gravelled courtyard at the front with a bed planted with trees and shrubs. On the opposite side of the house is a triangle- shaped walled garden enclosed by high stone walls and accessed from an archway at the rear.

Off the main courtyard, an archway leads to a small courtyard with an outbuilding — an area where it seems likely that horses would once have been kept.

Shannon side for sure

Located 1km from O’Connell St, Jackson’s Turret is the type of spacious period property Mr O’Donoghue says is very rare to the market. “It is attracting local interest and we are getting overseas enquiries too.”VERDICT: A historically and architecturally interesting property with space, river views and a little bit of a mystery to solve.