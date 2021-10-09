Looking for a terrific trade-up? Check out Lower Kensington off Rochestown Road 

Rochestown, Cork city €795,000 Size 238 sq m (2562 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER C2

FOR surefire proof that Cork is a small place - if proof were needed - the house featured here today was built on a site bought from a man whose own home appeared in Property just two weeks ago.

That was Anglesea House in Rochestown, built by retired Cork builder Noel Parkes, and currently for sale with estate agent Patricia Stokes for a cool €1.5m. It does come with the kind of extras that inspire Lotto quick picks - a swimming pool, a sliding retractable bar, sauna, games room - the dream goes on.

Anglesea House, built by Noel Parkes

With not quite as many extras but with pretty similar knockout harbour views as those enjoyed from Anglesea House, comes Riverview, in Lower Kensington, built by its owners in 2002 after they bought the site from near neighbour Mr Parkes.

They’re probably one of the few whose homes weren’t built by Mr Parkes in Kensington, as he delivered quite a few upmarket schemes in his time, including Upper and Lower Kensington in the 1970s, a seminal development in its day, with larger homes in the lower section.

“We did it ourselves by direct labour, and we built quite quickly, starting in March that year, and it was up for Christmas,” says the vendor, whose home is literally over the wall from Mr Parkes.

They also did a lot of work on the rear garden. “We had to dig down into it because we are on a slope, but we have lovely high walls now and lots of climbing plants”, the vendor says.

“It’s fabulous really, it’s a suntrap,” she adds. There’s a lovely patio out back too, and much expert planting, with more gorgeous shrubs to the front of the house where there’s a second patio area, and beyond it, a sloping garden.

Standing in her front garden, she has terrific views, as she looks down the slope of Coach Hill.

“We really do have the most breathtaking views,” she says, “”from Hop Island, right across the estuary to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.” The house itself has been an ideal family home and the setting for many family occasions such as Holy Communions, Confirmations and 21st birthday celebrations, all easily accommodated within its 2,560 sq ft.

“It’s a very sociable kind of home, a very user-friendly house, it’s big, but it’s lived in,” the vendor adds.

For sure there’s plenty of living accommodation for social occasions including a sitting room and a lounge, a kitchen/breakfast room and a separate TV room fitted with a solid fuel stove and a lovely, warm, redbrick wall.

This room opens onto the rear patio via double doors. There’s also a home office/study downstairs and a utility room.

Upstairs two bedrooms have ensuites, but not the main bedroom, where an ensuite was initially installed but then re-configured to become the main family bathroom. The main bedroom does however have a dressing room.

Tim Sullivan of Timothy Sullivan and Associates is handling the sale of Riverview and the guide price is €795,000.

He says it’s a smashing family home, finished to a very high spec, in a popular trading-up location that is convenient to both Douglas village and the link road network.

The owner says the link road has been a godsend, taking away much of the heavy morning traffic from the Rochestown Road and making her journey to work in Citygate painless. She is selling up now because the family is reared and it’s time to downsize, she says.

“There’s a lovely vibe to the house and I hope whoever comes here will have as many happy years as we did,” she says. "It's nice and private, without being isolated."

VERDICT: Gorgeous views and gardens are the icing on the cake at this ideal family home.