Will two go into one at €850k Blackrock Road period home?

Long-time family owners of family home split it into two to accommodate several generations: now, with a sale due, it's likely to revert to one three-storey semi-detached home
Ceann Mara, or No 36  Blackrock Road, is guided at €850,000 by auctioneer Eileen Neville of BIG

Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports

Blackrock Road, Cork City

€850,000

Size

220 sq m (2,350 sq ft)

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

3

BER

D1

SET at the city end of Cork’s Blackrock Road, and family-owned for decades, is the late-
Victorian-era home Ceann Mara, translating as ‘The Head of the Sea’, or one of the Irish names for Kerry’s coastal town of Kenmare.

Rear view of No 36/Ceann Mara,  Blackrock Road, showing first floor balcony 
Freshly up for sale, the impressive semi-d has  been used in the most recent times by its owners in a two-apartment layout, with the ground floor lived in by an older family member, and the next generation up on the next two floors above, with a second kitchen next to a large first-floor balcony.

It’s now an executor sale, and estate agent Eileen Neville of Behan Irwin Gosling guides the robust semi-d at €850,000 all-in, for a period era 2,350 sq ft, five-bed home on a great 0.2 acre site.

Interiors are well kept
It’s set just east of Ashton school, between the SMA’s African Missions campus (the SMA owns the other half of this pair) and the Richmond Estate, facing the discretely-hidden office block Telenganna House, within an easy walk to Cork City centre.

Semi-detached Ceann Mara/36 Blackrock Road gets a solid D1 BER, and presents well for a property dating to the 1880s, with numerous retained architectural features, with the NIAI Buildings of Ireland picking up on architectural detailing as “distinctive and characteristic ... typical of this area of Cork”.

Bright to the rear
Ms Neville says the three-storey home, with good parking in front and with south-facing gardens to the rear, “is in a highly coveted location and can be easily returned into one substantial house”.

VERDICT: Two into one does go

