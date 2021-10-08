A Monsignor's bed, a racehorse, get ready to pony up, Mount Ruby is a banker

JOHN B Keane could have conceivably knocked a drama out of Mount Ruby, entitled ‘The Monsignor’s Bed’, starring a high ranking cleric who occasionally stayed over and an enterprising woman of the cloth, Agnes Morrogh Bernard, aka Sister Mary Joseph Arsenius, founder of Mayo’s Foxford Woollen Mills. Both were related to Mary Morrogh Bernard, the woman who built the house in the '50s.

Ms Morrogh Bernard sold her home in 1965, leaving behind the ecclesiastical bed of Monsignor Eustace Anthony Morrogh Bernard, onetime Papal Privy Chamberlain, Vicar General for Westminster Archdiocese, and occasional visitor to Mount Ruby.

“We still have the Monsignor’s bed and we also have many happy memories of our life at Mount Ruby,” says the current vendor, one of seven children who grew up in Mount Ruby after their parents bought the house.

The Monsignor's Bed

On an elevated five acre site overlooking the River Blackwate, this 230 sq m detached six-bed home has character, charm and great gardens, thanks to the late man of the house, a qualified horticulturalist and agricultural scientist, who indulged his passion over 2.5 acres.

“Back in the ‘70s, we’d be up early to pick lettuce and tomatoes to bring to our local supermarket on Main Street, Mallow. It was all very sustainable, like a market garden. There’s even the foundations of a green house that Dad built,” the vendor says.

Her mother was queen of the interior.

“She ran a boutique in Mallow called “Mystique” for a number of years and she always had a great sense of style.

“It was reflected in the house. Even today, you can still see William Morris wallpaper (celebrated British textile designer ) in one of the bedrooms,” the vendor says.

There were plenty of rooms to decorate: two sitting rooms, a kitchen, a breakfast room and two downstairs bedrooms and four more upstairs.

Some rooms were added during the ‘90s when the original home was extended, including the breakfast room, which leads to a nice stretch of lawn through double doors.

“It’s a lovely flat stretch of lawn and we had some great garden parties there,” the vendor says.

Out front, there’s a fine patio from where steps lead down to the lower garden.

Beyond is the remaining 2.5 acres of field, which the vendor recalls using for ponies, sheep and even a racehorse over the years.

“Dad had a racehorse called Ruby Claret as part of a local syndicate. The horse never achieved anything but we still have the silks and it was great fun,” says the vendor.

The land could appeal to anyone interested in proximity to Cork Racecourse (a three minute drive) or in having their own horse or other animals, the vendor adds.

John Ryan of DNG is selling Mount Ruby, and half of the land - 2.5 acres of garden - with a guide price of €595,000. He says the remaining 2.5 acres (naturally divided from the garden by the avenue) are available for purchase for €110,000.

Mr Ryan says of Mount Ruby: "I can’t remember anything as prime coming up for sale here on Navigation Road in the past 25 years, in terms of its location, (a short walk from Mallow town) the space around it and the fact that it’s detached.

“It does need modernising, but if you need planning to do anything, it shouldn’t be a problem as there’s already a building on the site.” he says.

VERDICT: A fine family home blessed by the Holy Trinity of space, land and location.