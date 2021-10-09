Wholly well-ordered: ex presbytery and one-time Kerry youth hostel now a stylish €620k family home near Kenmare

The family that lives in the Old Presbytery, in Co Kerry’s Bohane, relocated here about six years ago from a terraced home in East London, for quality lifestyle reasons.
They fell for the attractions of the Old Presbytery, a late Victorian detached property by the church in the pretty Sheen Valley setting of Bonane village, six miles or 10kms from the planned heritage town of Kenmare, and the sea.
It had spent only four or five decades as a presbytery before an amalgamation of parishes saw its need to house priests and housekeepers made redundant.
They also stripped the external render and redid it with breathable lime render; put in new double-glazed sash-style windows, looking sympathetic to the house’s Victorian roots, done in easy-keep uPVC by Munster Joinery; put in a new boiler and more modern/efficient rads; did the kitchen, and thoroughly revamped and updated the décor from top to toe, while still keeping surviving older-era features, old floors and more.
Having discovered a bit of a flair for renovation (evident, from the work here), and having brought the BER from a lowly F/G to a C3, they have put other Munster locations on their radar, including West Cork. They’ve even appointed a West Cork-based estate agent, Maeve McCarthy of Charles P McCarthy auctioneers in Skibbereen, to sell the Old Presbytery.
Ms McCarthy says she was charmed by the work done here and the presentation. She guides the c 2,500 sq ft four-bed home at €620,000, and at that, it offers a good bit more high-end home at the guide than a househunter might get in some of the more pricey hot-spots of coastal West Cork or, indeed, Kenmare itself.
At ground are a main and back hall, two reception rooms, each double-aspect and one has a stove, service room and kitchen/dining room with metro splashback tiling, oak floor and oak-topped island, plus a wood-burning stove.
Many of the paints are from Farrow & Ball ranges, some rooms have quirky painted themes or motifs such as bright, dramatic stripes or yellow running across a floor, up a wall and on a door edge, like a projected shaft of light: it’s fun, and funky.
Selling agent Ms McCarthy says there’s “a modern contemporary aesthetic here and, like all good interiors, it feels effortless. It really does need to be visited to appreciate the house, and the setting.”