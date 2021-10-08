Noah's Ark might be best boat for €525k crafty Kinsale hillside 'Boathouse'

UNLESS there was a flood of Biblical proportions, or rising sea levels beyond worst fears and arks were in hot demand, you’d have to wonder why this one-off home is called The Boathouse?

Crow's nest? Fancy hanging around in The Boathouse's best vantage point, the balcony off the main bedroom?

It’s not like you’d be running a slipway down the hill to the waters of Kinsale harbour and Bandon river estuary from the hill-set home, set as it is at Knocknabinny, a few kilometres out of Kinsale by Barrells Cross, off the road to Ballinspittle, sandy beaches and the Old Head of Kinsale.

The view from the property to the River Bandon/Kinsale estuary, taken with a telephoto lens though

Facing down towards the waters upriver of Kinsale, between the ‘new’ and ‘old’ bridges and in the company of a sprinkling of other one-offs, some of which are architecturally distinguished and discrete, The Boathouse was commenced initially back in the mid 2000s as a boat store and workspace, alongside a 1970s RohFab bungalow.

Bow-shaped Boathouse listed with Bowe Property

It was designed and built by trained West Cork-born carpenter Sam Kingston, who also had trained as a project manager on engineering and construction projects after adding to his skillsets with night-classes and qualifications in CAD design.

Ground floor is mostly open-plan

In the period since, the stone-cold ‘70s RohFab was eventually demolished, the grounds here at Knocknabinny also came to accommodate an L-shaped cabin workspace, as well as a recently added garage/studio..

Ship-shape cluster with new studio/garage in foreground

Planning was later sought for retention and change of use and upgrades to The Boathouse (which used to house his teenage children’s dinghies, and one-design small keel boats called Squibs) to turn it into a full-time home.

Fleet of foot design at The Boathouse

And, what a job it turned out to be.

It’s been very much a hands-on project for the very able and crafty Sam Kingston and his partner Mandy Boucher, from Wales, who had worked in a family-owned construction/development and design business in Wales with her late husband, subsequently meeting the Rosscarbery-born Mr Kingston about six years ago.

Interior, note deep windows

The full turn-around and refurb to what’s seen here as The Boathouse now comes to market was done about two years ago, and is a successful balance of cosy indoor living and outdoor space enjoyment, with myriad sitting out spaces, depending on the time of day, skies and wind direction, fire pits, verandas and behind-glass options, most if not all with a nod to the presence of the water beneath: Mr Kingston modestly describes it as “an adaptation of the boat house.”

Bosun's seat?

Traditionally block built and clad externally in weathered cedar which has been in situ for about a dozen years, the Boathouse is a 105 sq m/1,300 sq ft home, largely open plan at ground level, and almost miraculously getting in a first floor master bedroom at the house’s prow or pride of place for view-taking and bath soaking, as well as three other compact bedrooms plus bathroom.

Main bedroom, with bath and balcony

How they all got fitted in upstairs is a puzzle, as while they are compact, they are all bigger than cabin boat size, and have been decorated and/or themed to match the now-adult children’s personalities and previous interests.

Wet room at ground floor level

Those interests clearly include all things boating and sea-related: “The kids lived their childhoods on the water, so a wet-room bathroom at ground floor supported that, and we have open plan living as well, so trying to maximise relaxation space was the attempt we made downstairs,” says Sam.

He says he and Mandy upgraded and refurbished the place two years ago once youngsters had fled the nest. Now that they’ve gone “we made their rooms a nod to their personality and their youth, while giving them a relaxing place to return to.”

Hit the decks

Apart from doing pretty much all of the work themselves (excluding electrics and some plumbing), including the external landscaping, pink granite sets and steps, Carlow limestone paths and shrub beds bedecked with typical West Cork wild plants and flowers, the couple like to travel and the open and airy living area is home to souvenirs and paintings from travels to places far further afield than Cork and Wales, including Asia and the Carribbean.

Bright interiors

Once The Boathouse is sold, the couple plan to travel and may build a small replacement base/home in either Wales or in or around Kinsale: it’s all to play for.

They’ve given the sale of The Boathouse to agent Brendan Bowe, who opened his third Cork estate agency office in Kinsale just over a year ago when he, too, made a lifestyle move to the scenic and bustling tourist town at the start/end point of the Wild Atlantic Way.

Mr Bowe guides the property mix of house, large recently built garage/studio and wood-faced cabin/store/garden room at €525,000, and started first viewings just over a week ago, recording requests for visits from the wider Kinsale area, from Cork and Dublin cities, and from overseas also.

Hard and soft landscaping to match, and distant water views to boot

It’s on landscaped grounds of one-third of an acre, with a short access drive off the very quiet road from Barrells Cross, past one other house which, perhaps not entirely coincidentally, has a boat in its front garden/drive: it’s the sort of thing you’d be inclined to have if you live this close to the sea?

Given its current size, it’s probably best suited to a couple or a small family, and may be embraced too by traders-down, or relocaters, who’ll love the proximity to Kinsale, about 6kms or 45 minute walk away, the openness of the ground floor area, the sheer quirks of the design and décor, and the tantalising river/water aspect, which is more glimpses and framed views than wide open, expansive vistas.

Ballywilliam House is across the waters of the River Bandon, guiding €2.95m with Bowe Property

It’s set in an area of acknowledged scenic and amenity value, so planning permissions here are ever-scarce. The view from the grounds looks down over the water towards the period home Ballywilliam House upriver from Kinsale, on the market with agent Brendan Bowe also, who guides the Georgian eight-bed waterfronting pile (once owned by singer-songwriter Tori Amos,) at €2.95m, not yet under offer.

A swifter buyer is likely to be found for the €525k Boathouse, especially amongst those looking for something just that bit different, and just off the beaten track too.

The area has quiet walks and heritage, archaeological and marine remains, with communities and services not only clustered in Kinsale and Sandycove but in Ballinadee and Ballinspittle, with the latter seeming to get cooler and more colourful all of the time, and with long, bracing sandy beaches and surfing at Garrettstown and more, plus one of the world’s most dramatically sited golf courses at the Old Head.

Back at The Boathouse berth, viewers and potential buyers are likely to be taken by things like the floor-to-ceiling glazing; the suspended/swinging bucket seat on the balcony off the first floor main bedroom; the free-standing roll-top bath under a Velux just inside that balcony’s wide, glazed access door to the screened side en suite bathroom (low, sloping ceiling height warning here for taller folk); the hidden storage and niches; the practicality of the wet room downstairs, and the cosiness of nights in promised by the large, wood-burning stove.

Despite its relative compact size, the vendors say it’s great for entertaining, with visiting family or friends, though the current layout is more about soft and comfortable seating than formal dining….one of the three large sofas might have to go, to get in a large dining table?

The vendors say they have favourite spots for cuppas and chats both outside and inside, from an outdoors bench for sun-up teas and coffees, lunch in the shelter of the thrusting pointed roof projection or prow at midday, or off at some of the firepits and fire bowls later into the evening, when views of the sun setting over the River Bandon are a lure.

The kitchen, sort of done Aussie-style with some corrugated metal splashback and copper sheeting contrasting with paler timbers, was made by Sam, and features copper lighting, rose gold handles on cupboards, a metal sink and on-demand boiling water tap, plus an island with dining/seating on hand.

Copper bucket sink on top of salvaged timber in a bathroom

Metal sinks also feature in bathrooms, on top of hefty salvaged timbers, and the main bedroom’s en suite has an above spec shower with rainfall head, telephone-style attachment to hand, and body jets, while heating is delivered underfloor at ground level with radiators above, with gas-fire boiler plus stove, and the detached property gets a very decent B3 BER.

Take the plunge at the Boathouse

There’s an overall ‘tight’ feel to the crafting of The Boathouse, as if made by a boat builder, and the strong, dark blues and greens chosen by Mandy for the walls work extremely well, adding to the individuality and not seeming to crowd the rooms as dark hues can sometimes do. And, “the wood burner gives us cosy nights- in any night, and the tall windows allow the best of the views, while working the sun through the day.” The site’s layout was adapted to create a lower tier by the access point, to screen cars from sight when looking out at the views... so, why the big, tall shed/garage in one corner, then?

One of the four bedrooms

Sam says it was needed for his work and as a studio, and the actual place it’s positioned at is a point in any case where a ‘pinch-point’ in the river’s bend meant the water views all but disappeared at this precise spot. It was built with a low-pitch sloping membrane roof to allow for a sedum or ‘living roof’ and back wall to be added as a softening camoflague at a later date.

View from the new studio/garage

That garage/studio, with roller shutter door and separate door access, also has views, as do so many other points and perches on this property, including living room, first floor balcony and L-shaped chalet/storage space with veranda and bifold doors, with its steel structure now timber clad, as was the main dwelling itself.



VERDICT: Likely to float many home hunters’ boats.