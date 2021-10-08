Noah's Ark might be best boat for €525k crafty Kinsale hillside 'Boathouse'

|
Kinsale, Cork
|
€525,000
|
Size
|
106 sq m (1,135 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
B3
It’s not like you’d be running a slipway down the hill to the waters of Kinsale harbour and Bandon river estuary from the hill-set home, set as it is at Knocknabinny, a few kilometres out of Kinsale by Barrells Cross, off the road to Ballinspittle, sandy beaches and the Old Head of Kinsale.
Facing down towards the waters upriver of Kinsale, between the ‘new’ and ‘old’ bridges and in the company of a sprinkling of other one-offs, some of which are architecturally distinguished and discrete, The Boathouse was commenced initially back in the mid 2000s as a boat store and workspace, alongside a 1970s RohFab bungalow.
It was designed and built by trained West Cork-born carpenter Sam Kingston, who also had trained as a project manager on engineering and construction projects after adding to his skillsets with night-classes and qualifications in CAD design.
In the period since, the stone-cold ‘70s RohFab was eventually demolished, the grounds here at Knocknabinny also came to accommodate an L-shaped cabin workspace, as well as a recently added garage/studio..
Planning was later sought for retention and change of use and upgrades to The Boathouse (which used to house his teenage children’s dinghies, and one-design small keel boats called Squibs) to turn it into a full-time home.
And, what a job it turned out to be.
The full turn-around and refurb to what’s seen here as The Boathouse now comes to market was done about two years ago, and is a successful balance of cosy indoor living and outdoor space enjoyment, with myriad sitting out spaces, depending on the time of day, skies and wind direction, fire pits, verandas and behind-glass options, most if not all with a nod to the presence of the water beneath: Mr Kingston modestly describes it as “an adaptation of the boat house.”
Traditionally block built and clad externally in weathered cedar which has been in situ for about a dozen years, the Boathouse is a 105 sq m/1,300 sq ft home, largely open plan at ground level, and almost miraculously getting in a first floor master bedroom at the house’s prow or pride of place for view-taking and bath soaking, as well as three other compact bedrooms plus bathroom.
How they all got fitted in upstairs is a puzzle, as while they are compact, they are all bigger than cabin boat size, and have been decorated and/or themed to match the now-adult children’s personalities and previous interests.
Those interests clearly include all things boating and sea-related: “The kids lived their childhoods on the water, so a wet-room bathroom at ground floor supported that, and we have open plan living as well, so trying to maximise relaxation space was the attempt we made downstairs,” says Sam.
He says he and Mandy upgraded and refurbished the place two years ago once youngsters had fled the nest. Now that they’ve gone “we made their rooms a nod to their personality and their youth, while giving them a relaxing place to return to.”
Apart from doing pretty much all of the work themselves (excluding electrics and some plumbing), including the external landscaping, pink granite sets and steps, Carlow limestone paths and shrub beds bedecked with typical West Cork wild plants and flowers, the couple like to travel and the open and airy living area is home to souvenirs and paintings from travels to places far further afield than Cork and Wales, including Asia and the Carribbean.
Once The Boathouse is sold, the couple plan to travel and may build a small replacement base/home in either Wales or in or around Kinsale: it’s all to play for.
It’s on landscaped grounds of one-third of an acre, with a short access drive off the very quiet road from Barrells Cross, past one other house which, perhaps not entirely coincidentally, has a boat in its front garden/drive: it’s the sort of thing you’d be inclined to have if you live this close to the sea?
It’s set in an area of acknowledged scenic and amenity value, so planning permissions here are ever-scarce. The view from the grounds looks down over the water towards the period home Ballywilliam House upriver from Kinsale, on the market with agent Brendan Bowe also, who guides the Georgian eight-bed waterfronting pile (once owned by singer-songwriter Tori Amos,) at €2.95m, not yet under offer.
Back at The Boathouse berth, viewers and potential buyers are likely to be taken by things like the floor-to-ceiling glazing; the suspended/swinging bucket seat on the balcony off the first floor main bedroom; the free-standing roll-top bath under a Velux just inside that balcony’s wide, glazed access door to the screened side en suite bathroom (low, sloping ceiling height warning here for taller folk); the hidden storage and niches; the practicality of the wet room downstairs, and the cosiness of nights in promised by the large, wood-burning stove.
Metal sinks also feature in bathrooms, on top of hefty salvaged timbers, and the main bedroom’s en suite has an above spec shower with rainfall head, telephone-style attachment to hand, and body jets, while heating is delivered underfloor at ground level with radiators above, with gas-fire boiler plus stove, and the detached property gets a very decent B3 BER.
There’s an overall ‘tight’ feel to the crafting of The Boathouse, as if made by a boat builder, and the strong, dark blues and greens chosen by Mandy for the walls work extremely well, adding to the individuality and not seeming to crowd the rooms as dark hues can sometimes do. And, “the wood burner gives us cosy nights- in any night, and the tall windows allow the best of the views, while working the sun through the day.” The site’s layout was adapted to create a lower tier by the access point, to screen cars from sight when looking out at the views... so, why the big, tall shed/garage in one corner, then?
That garage/studio, with roller shutter door and separate door access, also has views, as do so many other points and perches on this property, including living room, first floor balcony and L-shaped chalet/storage space with veranda and bifold doors, with its steel structure now timber clad, as was the main dwelling itself.