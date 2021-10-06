Cairn PLC start Cork site development on 472-unit project near Douglas village

Cairn bought around the same time another PLC, Glenveagh, entered the Cork market; while Glenveagh has continued to expand its presence and has recorded several hundred Cork sales to date, notably at Blackrock and Maryborough Hill, Cairn has not, until now, made any concrete site moves in Munster.
Cairn PLC got planning approval in October 2019 via a Strategic Housing Development (SHD) application with Meitheal Architects for this Castletreasure site, after an oral hearing looking at some particular issues such as stormwater management.