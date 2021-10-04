Starter Homes: If you go down to the Woods, you’re sure of a big surprise

Glanmire, Co Cork €290,000

The fact that two open viewings were scheduled during the week at 29 Crawford Woods in Glanmire is an indication that normality is returning to the property market.

One of the first auctioneers in Cork to resume open viewings in recent weeks, DNG Creedon is set to hold another at the property on Tuesday, October 5.

“We limit the number of people going in at one time — it’s done very safely and works well,” says auctioneer Shane Finn, explaining that it was proving unworkable to show properties attracting very high levels of interest in 15-minute slots. The fact that this 2007-built, carefully maintained three-bed semi is set to have three open viewings is an indication of just how much interest is expected.

“It was built to a high standard by Murnane O’Shea and is in walk-in condition,’’ says DNG’s Mr Finn, adding that its €290,000 guide makes it very attractive to first-time buyers.

There’s close to 1,000 sq ft of living space, including a timber floored living room, a guest WC and a tiled kitchen dining room with white kitchen units. The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms including one en suite.

Overlooking a green area in a cul de sac, it has parking at the front and a lawned garden with a raised decking at the rear.

Located at Church Hill, it’s 1 km from Glanmire village and 3km from the Dunkettle roundabout.

VERDICT: Likely to be a busy place come Tuesday.

Ballyvolane, Cork city €265,000

SEEN from the front and from the rear No 35 Delaney Park in Dublin Hill in Ballyvolane almost looks like two entirely different houses — one a traditional terraced one and the other a modern, timber-clad one A two-bed mid-terrace 1950s built house which was significantly extended in the early 2000s, it is now being sold for the third time in 15 years by Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy.

“It had just been extended in 2006 when I sold it for the first time for €355,000,” says Mr O’Donnell who sold it to its current owners 10 years later for €235,000 and is now quoting a guide of €265,000.

Offering over 1,200 sq ft of living space it’s a modern four-bed house. “It’s well maintained and in excellent condition,’’ says Mr O’Donnell. From the rear the property has panoramic views across the rooftops of the city.

Accommodation includes a timber-floored living room, a lounge/study, a utility space as well as a spacious kitchen dining room at the rear. This has ivory units with a centre island as well as a timber floored dining space with patio doors opening in to the garden.

Upstairs there’s a bathroom as well as four bedrooms — two at the front in the original part of the house and two in the extension at the rear ( one en suite) which have views of Shandon steeple and the city.

The property has parking at the front and a lawned garden with decking at the back. Located within a 10-minute walk from Blackpool shopping centre it’s 2km from the city centre.

VERDICT: Unexpectedly spacious and modern.

Ladysbridge, East Cork €240,000

This three-bed semi at 13 Willowfields in Ladysbridge should make some East Cork house hunter very happy.

“It’s a bright, well-proportioned modern home ready for immediate occupation,’’ says Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan, adding that the €240,000 guide price makes it ideal for a first-time buyer.

There’s 1,000 sq ft of living space, including a kitchen diner, a living room as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite. Outside there’s a well-tended garden with a patio. Located in Ladysbridge village, the house is a 10-minute drive from Midleton and a five-minute one from the sea.

VERDICT: Attractive and affordable.

Rochestown Road, Cork €295,000

It’s just a 10-minute walk to Douglas Court Shopping Centre from No 53 Belgard Downs on Rochestown Road.

Jennifer Roe of Casey & Kingston says the location, close to amenities in Douglas, is a significant attraction for the 1980s-built three-bed end of terrace property. Guiding the house at €295,000 she says it’s in good condition and is already attracting interest from first-time buyers and also from investors.

VERDICT: There’s always a demand for Douglas properties in this price range.