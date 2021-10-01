After Botanika strong semi-d sale agreed at c €775k, here’s a Blackrock home to finish off

Five-bed €445k detached Blackrock Road home is an unfinished project, but could pay a buyer a dividend - if they can get the tradespeople to see it through
substantially built five-bed detached at Rockcliffe Village has a €445,000 AMV via agents Lisney

Fri, 01 Oct, 2021 - 18:00
Property Editor Tommy Barker reports on Cork's hot-demand Blackrock suburban activity


Blackrock Road, Cork City

€495,000 (incomplete)

Size

250 sq m (2,686 sq ft)

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

4

BER

Pending

THE HOT demand for Cork city's Blackrock Road is evidenced by the sale just agreed on a four-bed semi-d in the Botanilka development - it made an unconfirmed €775,000, or €140k  over its €635,000  AMV set when it appeared in these pages just a month or two ago.

Soaring past its €635,000 guide was 14 Botanika Cleve Hill (right hand side), making an unconfirmed €775,000 via agents ERA Downey McCarthy
Soaring past its €635,000 guide was 14 Botanika Cleve Hill (right hand side), making an unconfirmed €775,000 via agents ERA Downey McCarthy

The four-bed, 1,550 sq ft No 14 Botanika attracted huge bidding interest via agents ERA Downey McCarthy, who confirmed it made "at least €100,000 over the AMV, with three bidders at the €750,000 mark."

But, ERA  agent Michael Downey declined to confirm market reports it went even higher, hitting €775,000, or the equivalent of €500 per square foot.

Might some of the Botanika 'disappointed' underbidders cast an eye over this new listing instead?

If so, they'll need to do a bit of finishing off, though.

Rockcliffe Village one-off
Rockcliffe Village one-off

The substantially built five-bed 2,680 sq ft detached, on 0.18 of an acre, is listed with a €495,000 price guide by auctioneer Laura Pratt of Lisney.

South facing, it's within Rockcliffe Village, off the Blackrock Road near and "is unfinished internally and is ready for a new owner to complete the project to their specific requirements. It represents a unique opportunity to acquire a substantial new home with the ability to complete the interior to their own individual style," says Lisney's Laura Pratt.

Interior is a, eh, blank canvas
Interior is a, eh, blank canvas

It needs second-fix internally and fittings and finishes, plus more, but is roofed, has windows, external plastering and the start of a garden layout, with tired sections outlined in blockwork.

Advisory builder quotes are in train via the selling agents, but hopeful new owners should be looking at a further budget of at least €200k, on top of whatever it makes in bids.

Might a final tally come in at or about the €775k just paid for 14 Botanika, the equivalent of €300 psf for a larger detached, in return for the effort needed to engage with busy building trades to see it through?

VERDICT: So Blackrock.

