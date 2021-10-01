After Botanika strong semi-d sale agreed at c €775k, here’s a Blackrock home to finish off

|
Blackrock Road, Cork City
|
€495,000 (incomplete)
|
Size
|
250 sq m (2,686 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
Pending
THE HOT demand for Cork city's Blackrock Road is evidenced by the sale just agreed on a four-bed semi-d in the Botanilka development - it made an unconfirmed €775,000, or €140k over its €635,000 AMV set when it appeared in these pages just a month or two ago.
The four-bed, 1,550 sq ft No 14 Botanika attracted huge bidding interest via agents ERA Downey McCarthy, who confirmed it made "at least €100,000 over the AMV, with three bidders at the €750,000 mark."
But, ERA agent Michael Downey declined to confirm market reports it went even higher, hitting €775,000, or the equivalent of €500 per square foot.
Might some of the Botanika 'disappointed' underbidders cast an eye over this new listing instead?
If so, they'll need to do a bit of finishing off, though.
The substantially built five-bed 2,680 sq ft detached, on 0.18 of an acre, is listed with a €495,000 price guide by auctioneer Laura Pratt of Lisney.
South facing, it's within Rockcliffe Village, off the Blackrock Road near and "is unfinished internally and is ready for a new owner to complete the project to their specific requirements. It represents a unique opportunity to acquire a substantial new home with the ability to complete the interior to their own individual style," says Lisney's Laura Pratt.
It needs second-fix internally and fittings and finishes, plus more, but is roofed, has windows, external plastering and the start of a garden layout, with tired sections outlined in blockwork.
Advisory builder quotes are in train via the selling agents, but hopeful new owners should be looking at a further budget of at least €200k, on top of whatever it makes in bids.
Might a final tally come in at or about the €775k just paid for 14 Botanika, the equivalent of €300 psf for a larger detached, in return for the effort needed to engage with busy building trades to see it through?
VERDICT: So Blackrock.