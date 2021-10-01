After Botanika strong semi-d sale agreed at c €775k, here’s a Blackrock home to finish off

Blackrock Road, Cork City €495,000 (incomplete) Size 250 sq m (2,686 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 4 BER Pending

THE HOT demand for Cork city's Blackrock Road is evidenced by the sale just agreed on a four-bed semi-d in the Botanilka development - it made an unconfirmed €775,000, or €140k over its €635,000 AMV set when it appeared in these pages just a month or two ago.

Soaring past its €635,000 guide was 14 Botanika Cleve Hill (right hand side), making an unconfirmed €775,000 via agents ERA Downey McCarthy

The four-bed, 1,550 sq ft No 14 Botanika attracted huge bidding interest via agents ERA Downey McCarthy, who confirmed it made "at least €100,000 over the AMV, with three bidders at the €750,000 mark."

But, ERA agent Michael Downey declined to confirm market reports it went even higher, hitting €775,000, or the equivalent of €500 per square foot.

Might some of the Botanika 'disappointed' underbidders cast an eye over this new listing instead?

If so, they'll need to do a bit of finishing off, though.

Rockcliffe Village one-off

The substantially built five-bed 2,680 sq ft detached, on 0.18 of an acre, is listed with a €495,000 price guide by auctioneer Laura Pratt of Lisney.

South facing, it's within Rockcliffe Village, off the Blackrock Road near and "is unfinished internally and is ready for a new owner to complete the project to their specific requirements. It represents a unique opportunity to acquire a substantial new home with the ability to complete the interior to their own individual style," says Lisney's Laura Pratt.

Interior is a, eh, blank canvas

It needs second-fix internally and fittings and finishes, plus more, but is roofed, has windows, external plastering and the start of a garden layout, with tired sections outlined in blockwork.

Advisory builder quotes are in train via the selling agents, but hopeful new owners should be looking at a further budget of at least €200k, on top of whatever it makes in bids.

Might a final tally come in at or about the €775k just paid for 14 Botanika, the equivalent of €300 psf for a larger detached, in return for the effort needed to engage with busy building trades to see it through?

VERDICT: So Blackrock.