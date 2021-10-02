Family buyers to do the business for Ibec at €1.25m former Munster HQ

THERE’S a touch of ‘safe berth’ serendipity, and a link to early shipping days in marine-centred Cork City just come to light, as the period suburban Knockrea House comes to market as one of the best chances to make a strong personal mark on a rare period property prospect.

Knockrea House has canted bay windows on the west and east facades, with the entry point to the right of the latter

About 200 years old, but in rude good health and ripe for repurposing as a home once more, Knockrea House is a detached build of over 3,700 sq ft. It sits on very mature grounds of close to one acre, with some specimen trees, about a mile or so from the city.

Class in glass

It has ‘worked its passage’ for almost half a century, having been the Munster offices of the Irish Business and Employers and Employers Confederation (Ibec), the business lobbying and representation body, for the last 25 years, and, before that, for Ibec’s precursor, the Federated Union of Employers (FUE), when it was also called FUE House.

Impressive gated entrance in wrought and cast iron, designed to make a statement

A FUE or Ibec business nameplate has graced the ornate wrought and cast iron entrance gates of Knockrea House since the 1970s, but has recently been removed as Ibec has relocated to state-of-the-art offices on Cork City’s quays.

Ibec has moved to the JCD Group-developed Penrose Dock, taking 5,000 sq ft overlooking the River Lee to replace the 3,780 sq ft of more domestic space it vacated on the Douglas Road, during the latter phase of the Covid-19 pandemic era.

Knockrea House is new to market this week with estate agent Laura Pratt of Lisney, who guides at €1.25m.

Reception room

This upping of anchors by Ibec to Penrose Quay is where the touch of coincidence, or serendipity, enters the corporate body’s move from a 19th-century domestic classic with architectural adornments embellishments, to a 21st-century sleek construct in steel, stone, and glass.

Bittern ship painting found in Knockrea House. It will move with Ibec to Penrose Dock, where Penrose House was the main office of the Cork Steam Packet Company/St George Steam Packet Company, who commissioned the Bittern's construction in the 1850s.

During a clear-out of the 1810/1820-built house, several paintings of local nautical and Cork Harbour scenes came to light, including one of a boat called the Bittern (pictured here) in a painting by artist RL Stopford.

Bittern was a 220ft three-masted and boiler-driven vessel commissioned by the Cork Steam Packet Company and launched in 1856, after a remarkable six-month build period, according to a typed legend (pic, far left) on the back of the painting. Bittern was one of a number of vessels built by Ebeneezer Pike at a ship yard on Water Street, with many of them called after birds, such as Bittern, Cormorant, Dado, Falcon, Gannet, Ibis, and Osprey.

At the time Bittern was built, the home of the Cork Steam Packet Company was on Penrose Quay, where a Cork Steam Packet Company precursor was the St George Steam Packet Company. A statue of St George fighting the dragon has recently been reinstated by JCD at its conserved c 1831 Penrose House fronting on to Penrose Dock’s new offices, where Ibec’s Bittern painting will be put in its own reception area.

Account of the Bittern's origins

Various architectural guides date Knockrea House to the early 1800s, describing its original construction as “a neat two-storey villa, of c 1810, given an Italian makeover c 1860” (Frank Keohane in his recent Buildings of Ireland: Cork City and County, Yale University Press.)

That Italianate makeover in Victorian times is when Knockrea House got its bracketed pediments over widows, canted side bay windows east and west with pink granite columns or colonettes, fanlit door, and other Ionic columns and decorative plaster flourishes.

Hall

Guides don’t credit Knockrea House’s early occupants, but its original name was Summerville House, and it was built at a time when a small number of good, detached houses were being built along the main Douglas Road, between the city centre and Douglas village, more or less half way between both.

There are fewer of these Georgian and Victorian ‘villas’ on the Douglas Road compared to Blackrock Road, for instance, if and when talking about the somewhat nebulous and mostly subjective concept of ‘Cork’s best addresses.’

While hardy annuals such as Blackrock (and Cobh, Monkstown, Sunday’s Well, Montenotte, and St Luke’s Cross) are well endowed with period homes of charm and space, and more weighted to the Victorian era than the Georgian period, most of Cork’s Douglas Road’s best-surviving houses date to later periods, such as the Edwardian era, with late 19th-century terraces in between, along with mid-20th-century suburban parks and estates.

Knockrea House is on close to one acre on the main Douglas Road

Today, the Knockrea name is also carried in several 20th-century developments that lie between this period house’s back boundary wall and the Ballinlough Road, such as Knockrea Drive, Knockrea Lawn, Knockrea Mews, and Knockrea Gardens.

A main Douglas Road estate, Knockrea Park, mainly comprising very large semi-ds, is considered pretty upmarket, with No 6 selling for €790,000 in 2019. No 3 made €685,000 two years earlier, while No 9 made €730,000 in 2011.

A lodge building once associated with Knockrea House, located just on the city side of the main house over a high stone wall, came for sale in 2015 guiding at €325,000 (also via Lisney).

The c1,100sq ft three-bed, G BER-rated Knockrea Lodge was swiftly sold for €405,000, and then demolished and replaced with a contemporary one-off by Collins Brennan Architects. (Knockrea Lodge is one of several recent total rebuilds along the Douglas Road, with finished houses clearly now in the €1m+ price league.)

A comparable sale to Knockrea House was that of the Arts and Crafts-style Cooleens in 2014. It made €755,000 but was in quite poor order, with some who viewed considering knocking it.

Cooleens survived, thankfully, and was upgraded. It is comparable to Knockrea House mainly because it, too, is on an acre of gardens.

So, finally, to the prospects for Knockrea House itself, guided today at €1.25m?

Stairwell has coloured glass feature arched window

It’s in incredibly solid order, was reroofed some years back, and still has oodles of architectural detailing and integrity; sash windows, shutters, ornate plasterwork, stained glass, great room proportions and ceiling heights in the main rooms, and an overall airiness, amid its c 3,780 sq ft.

However, because it hasn’t been a private family home for half a century, it does need some ‘domesticating’.

Smartly, Ibec senior facilities and property manager Louise Kirwan has spent ‘hands-on’ time at the property its pre-sale viewings, doing a light ‘staging’ of several rooms to show how they’d hold family-scale furniture for bedrooms, dining and seating: it not only takes the bare look off some of the main rooms, it also restores a sense of incipient repurposing.

Despite an L-shape and rear annex with an internal/enclosed courtyard framed by a back boundary wall, it doesn’t have a kitchen of any description, and its bathrooms are more in keeping with ‘ladies’ and ‘gents’ loos, so there is work to be done.

On the plus side, a new owner with a fairly open pocketbook, wallet or purse will, along with their architect, get to design and detail these most important spaces.

These are the rooms that always get made over in any case when a major house sale or period home change-of-hands takes place, often at considerable cost.

In this case, buyers will be starting with almost a blank canvas as to where to put the kitchen? They could either open up rooms to the back and side, or add on a whole new modern wing, on either the city/west or village/east sides.

In the right design hands, you’d hardly go wrong given the main four-bay facade faces due south, so a wing on either side will get this sunny aspect, plus either the best of morning or evening light.

Why not go the whole hog and add on balancing wings, one either side for dedicated purposes? The house, and the level grounds with lawn and leafy greenery, can easily take it.

After all, it already got quite the major modernising makeover at least once before… in the 1860s, with its Italianate flourishes.

Examples of older Cork homes that have gone from historic private residences to commercial uses/offices only to bounce back, bigger and better than ever to family homes once more include Dundanion House in Blackrock (Cork’s finest?) and Villa Franca on the Douglas Road.

Like them, Knockrea House has the bonus of exceptionally mature gardens and, indeed, specimen trees that were respected through changing ownerships and uses.

Lisney’s Laura Pratt guides Knockrea House at €1.25m, and in fact that’s pretty much on a par with what it was briefly put to the market for in 2012, also with Lisney, before the sale was pulled.

(Back in 2012, a religious-based organisation was interested in its purchase, sources said at the time.).

In a much stronger residential market than the trough period of 2012, Knockrea House is almost certainly set to be bought as a private family home, even if a ‘money little or no object’ project could see total investment add another €500,000 to the purchase amount (or way more?). It could be a no-expense spared dream home project for its next occupiers.

Gearing up for private viewings, once past Knockrea House’s fantastic gated entrance, Ms Pratt notes “the possibility of acquiring a large period property on an acre of mature gardens in a secluded setting, yet within 1km of Cork City, seldom presents itself”. Her offer on the Douglas Road now “offers an unbeatable location, impressive site, size, and quality finish throughout.”VERDICT: The former Ibec Munster HQ Knockrea House will be just ‘the business’ for families on the hunt for a very special home project.