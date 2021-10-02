Family buyers to do the business for Ibec at €1.25m former Munster HQ

|
Douglas Road, Cork City
|
€1.25 million
|
Size
|
350 sq m (3,750 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
E2
About 200 years old, but in rude good health and ripe for repurposing as a home once more, Knockrea House is a detached build of over 3,700 sq ft. It sits on very mature grounds of close to one acre, with some specimen trees, about a mile or so from the city.
A FUE or Ibec business nameplate has graced the ornate wrought and cast iron entrance gates of Knockrea House since the 1970s, but has recently been removed as Ibec has relocated to state-of-the-art offices on Cork City’s quays.
Knockrea House is new to market this week with estate agent Laura Pratt of Lisney, who guides at €1.25m.
During a clear-out of the 1810/1820-built house, several paintings of local nautical and Cork Harbour scenes came to light, including one of a boat called the Bittern (pictured here) in a painting by artist RL Stopford.
Various architectural guides date Knockrea House to the early 1800s, describing its original construction as “a neat two-storey villa, of c 1810, given an Italian makeover c 1860” (Frank Keohane in his recent Buildings of Ireland: Cork City and County, Yale University Press.)
Guides don’t credit Knockrea House’s early occupants, but its original name was Summerville House, and it was built at a time when a small number of good, detached houses were being built along the main Douglas Road, between the city centre and Douglas village, more or less half way between both.
There are fewer of these Georgian and Victorian ‘villas’ on the Douglas Road compared to Blackrock Road, for instance, if and when talking about the somewhat nebulous and mostly subjective concept of ‘Cork’s best addresses.’
Today, the Knockrea name is also carried in several 20th-century developments that lie between this period house’s back boundary wall and the Ballinlough Road, such as Knockrea Drive, Knockrea Lawn, Knockrea Mews, and Knockrea Gardens.
It’s in incredibly solid order, was reroofed some years back, and still has oodles of architectural detailing and integrity; sash windows, shutters, ornate plasterwork, stained glass, great room proportions and ceiling heights in the main rooms, and an overall airiness, amid its c 3,780 sq ft.
Despite an L-shape and rear annex with an internal/enclosed courtyard framed by a back boundary wall, it doesn’t have a kitchen of any description, and its bathrooms are more in keeping with ‘ladies’ and ‘gents’ loos, so there is work to be done.
These are the rooms that always get made over in any case when a major house sale or period home change-of-hands takes place, often at considerable cost.
Like them, Knockrea House has the bonus of exceptionally mature gardens and, indeed, specimen trees that were respected through changing ownerships and uses.
Gearing up for private viewings, once past Knockrea House’s fantastic gated entrance, Ms Pratt notes “the possibility of acquiring a large period property on an acre of mature gardens in a secluded setting, yet within 1km of Cork City, seldom presents itself”. Her offer on the Douglas Road now “offers an unbeatable location, impressive site, size, and quality finish throughout.”VERDICT: The former Ibec Munster HQ Knockrea House will be just ‘the business’ for families on the hunt for a very special home project.