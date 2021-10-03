Historic Montenotte €1.95 million home beckons for modern merchant princes

|
Montenotte, Cork City
|
€1.95 million
|
Size
|
613 sq m (6,600 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
6
|
Bathrooms
|
9
|
BER
|
BER: D2
Its wide range of family owners started with clergy, with a later family link to Ireland’s first president, Douglas Hyde, as well changing occupiers over the following decades and centuries as many scions of Cork’s moneyed, merchant classes moved in, moved out, and moved on.
Among the owners and occupiers have been Quaker merchant families like Haughtons and Carrolls, Protestants and leading Catholic business, brewing and distilling family dynasties like the Murphys, railway men, military men and men of the cloth – both religious, and clothing manufacturers, such as the Dwyers.
And apart from the Hyde first Irish presidential family link (Douglas Hyde, in 1939) there’s even a link to a second president, General Eisenhower who later became US President, whose WW2 assistant, driver and lover Kay Summersby was born a McCarthy Morrogh, and whose ancestors had lived here at Hyde Park House in the mid-1800s.
Others who enjoyed living at the expansive and elevated Hyde Park House included families like the Goldies, and the Gouldings (of fertiliser business fame), both of them into domestic gardening, at the highest scale… as are the current owners, Jerry and Patricia Carey.
They bought here in the 1980s, and are now trading down (to the lodge) from a pristine period home, on an immaculate 2.5 acres, with stone gazebo and look out points, ponds, patios, veg plot, professional-scale planting, and a small paddock for a pony.
During the Carey family’s tenure here, the gardens have occasionally been open to the public for fundraisers and good causes has won national awards and was redesigned by the noted, late landscape designer and artist Brian Cross who had, himself, spent some of his childhood growing up in Hyde Park House.
All of this connection, with property and gardens, is well within the city curtilage, and a ten-minute walk to St Luke’s Cross, and its cafes, bars, deli, shops, and schools, with McCurtain Street beyond, and the city’s docks unfurling to C21st renewal, visible beneath. Ye gods.
Hyde Park House is fresh to market as a real prize period property, for the first time in decades, with a €1.95m AMV quoted by selling agent Sheila O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald Cork, who says it’s got to be one of the very best Cork city houses and private grounds to come along in years.
For her listing, she’s drafted in colleague Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes who operate internationally with Christies, and who might be familiar now to TV viewers from the RTÉ show Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Homes (very much the opposite end of the scale of RTÉ’s other current show, Cheap Irish Homes).
With its Montenotte address, expansive grounds with three access points, sweeping main entrance pillars and gates, plus long avenue, Hyde Park House indeed would have been worthy of TV exposure by Ms De Vere Hunt. Even , at the €1.95m guide, though, it would have been at the lower end of the price bracket in that now-finished three-part show!
Who’ll be next to call Hyde Park House ‘home?’ Will it be a family, once more, seizing a prize period property in fantastic, great shape, on 2.5 lovingly tended city acres?
Or, might it find some other use? Boutique hotel, a la Hayfield Manor? Exclusive guest or even retirement community? It’s all to play for, as it comes to market for the first time in nearly 50 years, and quite probably in better physical health than in decades.
Set on high, both socially and topographically at lofty Montenotte, this fine, well-kept and minded house is thought to date to the late 1700s, and as such is one of the earlier mansions built on the bracing, south-facing burly and wooded hills east of Cork city.
Accounts of Cork’s Merchant Princes building their Montenotte mansions along the high hills running east of the old city, towards and past Tivoli to Glanmire’s deep valley, are pretty well known, and the earlier houses show distinctly in noted paintings of the day, by the likes of Nathaniel Grogan and Thomas Sautelle Roberts.
Hyde Park House is one of the historic gems, with ‘good, grounded neighbours’ of historical note between St Luke’s Cross and Tivoli (where there’s a clutch of mansions with ‘Lota’ in their titles) having included Woodhill, Vosterburg, Clifton House, St Brandon’s, Arbutus House, St Raphael’s, Ennismore, Trafalgar, Woodlands and Beech Hill, Summerhill and Myrtle Hill House, and it’s among the best surviving, intact and presented homes.
Somewhat confusingly Montenotte for many years had not one, but two Hyde Parks, with one now a nursing home, Care Choice and part converted to units, as Douglas Hyde Apartments, while the actual Hyde Park House stayed in private usage all the while, split briefly into two and in two ownerships.
It was then, thankfully, seamlessly reamalgamated back to its full 6,600 sq ft combined, with the finer portion on the left, with a pair of two-story canted baywindows and fine, formal main hall with graceful fluted Ionic pilasters and low-rise, D-shaped staircase, while there’s both internal and external access to a first-floor entertaining suite/former ballroom, used in the quite recent past for family weddings.
Sherry FitzGerald’s Sheila O’Flynn, and Roseanne De Vere Hunt, say that “as the generous layout also includes a second entrance and hallway, and second staircase, there are options to make a home for the extended family, to accommodate staff, or create a home- working suite,” and “the addition of plentiful storage and a workshop gives marvelous flexibility to adapt and reach the full potential of whatever a new owner might require.”
After the Carey family bought in the 1980s, the property was upgraded and future-proofed for their tenure and beyond.
It got reroofed, got new heating and electrics, got period-appropriate furnishings and fittings, chandeliers among the lighting fixtures, many included in this sale. The gardens were fully overhauled, to Brian Cross’ planting plan, with skilled and knowledgeable gardeners keeping it to spec ever since. (The neat and tidy garden store-room has shelves of reference books, and even a vase or two of cut flowers, as entitled to them as any of the formal rooms within the main house.)
Windows were replaced with what was in vogue at the time, double glazed uPVC, so a new owner who’s a purist may opt at some time to reinstate crafted timber sash window with slender double glazed panes now that they are more readily available.
As as it currently, rather proudly stands, Hyde Park House get a highly credible D2 BER, with gas central heating and a gas-fired, large Aga in the top-drawer, country-style Clive Christian kitchen with island, which along with the west-facing sunroom is the very warm, beating and hospitable heart of this home.
Sherry Fitz descrive Hyde Park House as “a warm and welcoming home, with an ideal combination of elegant formal spaces and relaxing family spots. It’s rich with original features, and fine craftsmanship, and updated with everything you could need for today’s comforts, while the wonderful setting creates a rare opportunity to acquire one of Cork city’s finest homes.”
It is, indeed, highly comfortable, and currently extensively and appropriately furnished house.
And, Tric Carey - who self-deprecatingly quips “we might live in a posh house, but we’re not posh” - owned and ran Cork’s private Skerries College for a number of years. Her Skerries’ notable alumni include Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland, along with one Sheila O’Flynn, MD of Sherry FitzGerald Cork, whose ‘homework’ now carries high stakes in the case of the sale of Hyde Park House.