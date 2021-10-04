Watch Back: Irish Examiner event discusses the state of property market

Industry experts outlined the current health of Ireland’s housing market at yesterday evening’s Irish Examiner Property & Home live event.

Hosted by Esther McCarthy the event saw three separate panels discussed a range of issues related to the housing and property market.

The Irish Examiner’s property editor Tommy Barker hosted the first panel which discussed the country’s new home market. He was joined by Catherine McAuliffe, director & head of residential with estate agents Savills and Gearoid O’Shea, AIB mortgage advisor who sponsored the event. They discussed the challenges facing first time buyers and the impact of the overall shortage on housing.

First Time Buyers

The panel discussion began with a video from one of the audience who described their experience in the housing market.

Incentive Schemes

The panel also discussed what impact the various State support schemes will have and how they can benefit from them.

Secondhand Homes

While new home construction receives a lot of attention the panel also discussed options for acquiring secondhand homes and vacant proerties.

The Irish Examiner’s Munster Busines Hub editor Alan Healy hosted the second panel which focused on the country’s secondhand market, self-builds and home renovations. He was joined by Ann O’Mahony, director of residential with Sherry Fitzgerald and homebuilder Kieran McCarthy.

Alan Healy, Munster Business Hub Editor, Irish Examiner; Kieran McCarthy, Director, KMC Homes & Presenter of RTE's Cheap Irish Homes and Ann O'Mahony, Director, Residential, Sherry Fitzgerald filming at VE Studio, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins.

They were joined remotely by Tom Halpin of the SEAI who advised on grants for home improvements to improve energy efficiencies.

The final panel was hosted by the Irish Examiner’s home editor Eve Kelliher.

Hosted by Eve Kelliher, Home Editor, Irish Examiner, Esther McCarthy, Life/Style Editor, Irish Examiner, Carol O'Callaghan, Irish Examiner Interiors writer and Jen Sheahan, winner of RTE's Home of the Year filming at VE Studio, Cork. Pic: Larry Cummins.

She was joined by the Irish Examiner’s interiors columnist Carol O’Callaghan and Jen Sheahan the winner of RTÉ’s Home of the Year where they discussed interior design and the latest home trends.