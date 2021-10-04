Two extensions and a landscaped garden are part of the package at this Douglas home

WITH more than 30 through in viewings by the middle of this week, Michael O’Donovan of Savills already has an offer a good bit over the €410,000 asking price on new-to-market 22 Rathmore Lawn off South Douglas Road.

A popular location between the two Douglas Roads, close to a Centra store and pharmacy, Mr O’Donovan says it’s “in turnkey condition, you could move in in the morning, and there’s not much like that in the area” - which explains the demand.

At over 1500 sq ft, it’s a solid, family home prospect, with two additions on the ground floor, the first of which added a 10’ x 5’ relaxation area towards the rear of the dining room, creating a very nice snug off the kitchen.

The extension, recessed into a large window overlooking the back garden, is open to the dining room which in turn opens to the reception room at the front of the house, creating a front-to-back full length space, with great potential for entertaining.

The second extension is a south-west facing sunroom at the back of the garage which opens out via double doors to a substantial deck area. Just beyond that is a separate paved area, with plenty room for a hot tub and garden furniture, and beyond that a shed.

The landscaped garden is divided into several sections, with another seating area ringed by gravel. There are different pathways, plenty of shrubbery and a second, powered, garden shed (home office?). Bamboo shields the garden from the house behind but there is a sizeable extension next door. No 22 also has scope for further expansion - possibly a double storey taking in the garage, as other householders in Rathmore Lawn have done. It’s already quite a generous house, with three bedrooms overhead, two bathrooms (one a downstairs WC) and a utility room connected to the garage.

Mr O’Donovan says the extended living space has “made a big difference to No 22” and he has been “unbelievably busy” with enquiries since it came to market, with interest from first time buyers, trader-uppers and people looking for a home in a great location.

VERDICT: Immaculate property in a well-resourced area, just a short walk from Douglas village and Cork city centre.