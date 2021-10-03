Inspired conversion of GP surgery into beautiful Carrigtwohill home

Beautifully finished inside and out, No 2 Castle View is just what the doctor ordered
Inspired conversion of GP surgery into beautiful Carrigtwohill home

2 Castle View, Carrigtwohill

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Catherine Shanahan

Carrigtwohill, Cork €295,000 Size: 116 sq m (1250 sq ft) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 BER: C3 

Carrigtwohill, Cork

€295,000

Size

116 sq m (1250 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

3

BER

C3

ANYONE looking for a really tasty three-bed in Carrigtwohill could find just what the doctor ordered at No 2 Castle View.

It was a GP practice but you’d never guess, given the level of cosmetic surgery it’s undergone.

Laid out as a surgery with a waiting room and small office when the current owners bought in 2015, they embarked on Operation Transformation, taking down walls, re-wiring, re-plumbing, insulating, putting in new ceilings, windows and doors.

Between May and November that year, they nursed the semi-d back to rude good health and finessed it further as their budget allowed, going through planning to install a new bay window out front and a new wall to the rear, where there was a ready-made car-park from its surgery days.

“It was a bit of a project but we were lucky enough to be able to stay with family while renovations were underway,” the owner says.

They could have gone for a new build - they’d looked at about 30 houses before settling on this one - but they felt this older home, built in 1977, on a corner site, had a bit more space.

They made it even bigger by incorporating the garage, pouring a new floor to raise it to the level of the main house and dry lining the walls. It proved a beneficial addition when they found themselves working from home during the pandemic when they adapted it for office use, rather than as a bedroom.

Upstairs, they converted a box room into a very generous ensuite for their own bedroom. The owner reckons they invested in the order of €80,000.

After putting so much work into it, they are now moving on as, with family in Laois, they would like even more space for visitors to stay over and they are looking for a four-bed.

Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties is guiding 1,250 sq ft No 2 at €295,000 and she says it’s a gorgeous home that will appeal to both first time buyer families (there’s potential for further expansion above the garage and a school across the road) or older couples looking to trade down to a convenient location just minutes from Carrigtwohill village centre.

VERDICT: Excellently and elegantly renovated and decorated. The picture of health.

More in this section

After Botanika strong semi-d sale agreed at c €775k, here’s a Blackrock home to finish off After Botanika strong semi-d sale agreed at c €775k, here’s a Blackrock home to finish off
Over 40% of Munster estate agents expect increased supply by 2024 Over 40% of Munster estate agents expect increased supply by 2024
A masterclass in how to maximise a small space in Gardiner's Hill home in Cork City A masterclass in how to maximise a small space in Gardiner's Hill home in Cork City
Inspired conversion of GP surgery into beautiful Carrigtwohill home

Watch: Irish Examiner Property & Home Live

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices