Inspired conversion of GP surgery into beautiful Carrigtwohill home

Carrigtwohill, Cork €295,000 Size: 116 sq m (1250 sq ft) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 BER: C3

ANYONE looking for a really tasty three-bed in Carrigtwohill could find just what the doctor ordered at No 2 Castle View.

It was a GP practice but you’d never guess, given the level of cosmetic surgery it’s undergone.

Laid out as a surgery with a waiting room and small office when the current owners bought in 2015, they embarked on Operation Transformation, taking down walls, re-wiring, re-plumbing, insulating, putting in new ceilings, windows and doors.

Between May and November that year, they nursed the semi-d back to rude good health and finessed it further as their budget allowed, going through planning to install a new bay window out front and a new wall to the rear, where there was a ready-made car-park from its surgery days.

“It was a bit of a project but we were lucky enough to be able to stay with family while renovations were underway,” the owner says.

They could have gone for a new build - they’d looked at about 30 houses before settling on this one - but they felt this older home, built in 1977, on a corner site, had a bit more space.

They made it even bigger by incorporating the garage, pouring a new floor to raise it to the level of the main house and dry lining the walls. It proved a beneficial addition when they found themselves working from home during the pandemic when they adapted it for office use, rather than as a bedroom.

Upstairs, they converted a box room into a very generous ensuite for their own bedroom. The owner reckons they invested in the order of €80,000.

After putting so much work into it, they are now moving on as, with family in Laois, they would like even more space for visitors to stay over and they are looking for a four-bed.

Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties is guiding 1,250 sq ft No 2 at €295,000 and she says it’s a gorgeous home that will appeal to both first time buyer families (there’s potential for further expansion above the garage and a school across the road) or older couples looking to trade down to a convenient location just minutes from Carrigtwohill village centre.

VERDICT: Excellently and elegantly renovated and decorated. The picture of health.