A masterclass in how to maximise a small space in Gardiner's Hill home in Cork City

ANYONE considering renovating a compact home and looking for a smart way to do it could draw inspiration from No 13 Gardiner’s Hill Avenue - or 4 Primrose Hill in Tower which also features in this week's Property and Home.

The owner bought the 68sq m home at the start of 2016 and quickly lined up a team that could help her realise her vision for this more than century-old two storey, semi-d home at the top of Gardiner’s Hill, near St Lukes.

What the house used to look like can be viewed online as images are still there since that 2016 sale and it gives a very good understanding of the creativity at play.

Where once was a hall and a tiny front living room and separate dining room, there is now a light-filled, open plan space.

An under-the-stairs WC was ripped out and replaced with clever storage for outdoor wear; a steel support beam that replaced a wall is a lovely feature in the main living area and the installation of a window in a wall of the front bedroom above the stairs lets light right through to the staircase.

The owner is very pleased with what was achieved, particularly improvements to her home’s energy rating, “from a low D to a C2”.

“The house dates to 1910, so it’s a great BER for its age. All of the windows are triple glazed and not only is that fantastic for retaining heat, it also means there’s no noise,” she says, even with two three busy schools nearby.

She removed the hot press but retained a tank for hot water, she floored the attic for more storage and she took a creative approach to creating a door for the kitchen.

“To get a door that closed in and out would have been impossible so a friend of mine made one that slides,” she says.

It’s a replica of an old barn door, on a runner and it makes the living space cosier as it seals off the kitchen.

A stove adds to the cosiness, as do the colonial shutters.

The kitchen is charming, the owner even managed to squeeze in a breakfast counter inside the glass back door which opens into a lovely private sandstone patio, surrounded by plenty of greenery thanks to knowledgeable planting and smart use of railway sleepers.

“The garden was completely replanted, using lots of bamboo and it’s very private now and inviting. It’s like an extra room during summertime,” the owner says.

There’s also a small shed for storage and a little passage behind the shed to conceal the bins.

Upstairs, one of three bedrooms is currently a walk-in wardrobe (easily reconverted); the bathroom has a skylight for extra light and doors are recycled from downstairs, with panels of shaded glass installed.

In essence, nothing was left to chance at No 13, which Jackie Cohalan of Cohalan Downing is selling, with a guide price of €295,000.

She predicts strong interest, particularly from first time buyers, possibly a more mature FTB who is not looking for a project home, but wants somewhere in the city to walk into.

The vendor says whoever buys “won’t have to do a thing”. She believes it might attract a young couple, or even a young family, given it has three bedrooms and is close to schools.

She’s loved living in the area she says, next to boho St Lukes, and just 10 minutes from the city centre, while also on the right side of town for travel to Dublin.

She also thoroughly enjoyed the renovation project.

“It allowed me to be creative and to make significant changes without altering the quirkiness. I think I’ve made it as spacious as I can and all of the details came together to give a really nice vibe.”

VERDICT: A masterclass in how to make the most of available space.