€280k redone home has seen Cork City on the rise

|
Cork City Centre
|
€280,000
|
Size
|
123 sq m (1,315 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
B3
The mid-terrace, older-era home, dating back a century or so, is freshly up for sale, fresh too as a shiny new pin inside after a top-to-toe refurb and re-fit, over all three levels, and is price guided on launch at €280,000 by agents Ann O’Mahony and Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald.
It’s just on the Kent Railway Station side of classical style St Patrick’s RC church, one of the city’s oldest at nearly 190 years of age, and No 5’s on one of several short runs of terraced homes, facing due south, facing Cork’s future.
The view to the front is all about the rapidly changing face of the city, with former shipping warehouses, storage yards and the railway station all undergoing urban renewal, and with tall towers planned at Port of Cork and by the Bus Station.
Kent Railway Station is just 100 metres away from No 5 St Patrick’s Terrace, and is the city’s last surviving train station of six in the c19th century rail heyday. There’s an historic rail link too with St Patrick’s Terrace, as the tiered space to the back of this terrace had once housed the Summerhill Rail Station, accessed from Summerhill north and which serviced lines to Youghal until the 1890s.
Today, the new, brooding, black wedge of the Dean Hotel is the brashest arrival on No 5’s doorstep, while also to the south are the new offices at Horgans’ Quay/HQ, being development by Clarendon Properties and BAM. Cork’s biggest tech employer Apple is taking further Cork city office space at Horgans Quay, and a new tower crane went up on the site at the start of September to build more offices at HQ.
Just on the city side of Horgans Quay and the new Dean Hotel, offices and apartment site, developers JCD Group have completed their 250,000 sq ft office scheme, now at 90% committed occupancy.
If those living and buying property in and around St Patrick’s Terrace had been told there’d be this pace of change and development delivery by the end of 2021, they might be forgiven for taking it with a grain of salt. Now, they take it with ground coffee, on tap from neighbourhood baristas...
No 5 has just over 1,300 sq ft, with a top floor en suite (with shower) main bedroom with Veluxes; the mid-level has two bedrooms plus a main bathroom with both a bath and a bidet.
The Continental European vendor shelters a bicycle out here, but to get it has to come through the house, which is up not just one, but two short flights of steps up from the Lower Glanmire Road.
In any case, No 5 has its own enclosed private front outdoor space/seating spot, behind black-painted steps and fencing, while St Patrick’s Terrace is itself accessed up some steps and via a charming old, Victorian red-brick arch onto the Lower Glanmire Road (pic, right).