Over 40% of Munster estate agents expect increased supply by 2024

Munster estate agents have forecast an improvement in housing supply in the short/medium term, as the Government’s Housing for All aim to build 330,000 new homes by 2030 begins to take root.

In a survey conducted as part of the Irish Examiner’s inaugural Property & Home Live event, which takes place online at 6.30pm tomorrow evening, 44% of estate agency respondents said they predict a pick up in supply within two to three years.

Another 40% see it taking three to five years, and 14.8% say it will take five years or more to find supply equilibrium with demand.

As supply begins to pick up, as evidenced by recent official construction output figures, and looking at price growth expectations, a cooling of price growth may be on the way.

Of those surveyed, 22% see a cooling off by the end of this year, 55% anticipate it will happen by the end of next year, while 22% do not expect to see price growth cooling until after 2022.

Some 55% of auctioneers surveyed expect prices to dip, but only after supply picks up pace in several years time.

Close to half (48.15%) saw price inflation in their markets grow by 10% during the pandemic, while 26% put price growth at 7-10%; 18.5% gauged it at 5-7%; and 3.7% put it at 2-5%, while another 3.7% put it at just 1-2%.

All agents reported a sizeable shift in buyer behaviour in the past year due to Covid, with outdoor space and broadband availability rising in priority, after the stalwart, ‘location’.

Some 74% reported sale success using virtual viewings due to pandemic restrictions imposed on physical visits, while 77% see a future for virtual viewings in the residential market.

Almost 60% were in favour of house buyers having to show proof of funds/borrowing to be able to physical view properties in the future (a measure introduced during Covid-19 restrictions). Almost 52% were in favour of an easing of Central Bank restrictions on mortgage multiples of earnings (capped at 3.5 times earnings), whilst 59% favoured an easing of Central Bank loan-to-value (LTV) ratios, with 41% opposed.

In other findings, 92% said buyers were interested in a good BER, while 70% said the increased costs of building and extending a property were proving to be a disincentive to buyers.