Property Focus: One in five Ballincollig homes are going 20% above asking

Few available four-bed properties in Ballincollig offer as much space as this three-storey, 1,720 sq ft terraced house at 78 Leslies Arch at Old Quarter in Ballincollig.
So says Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald quoting a guide of €440,000 for the 2005 built house which has a B2 BER rating and is located within a five-minute walk from shops in the town centre.
“Old Quarter is one of the most sought-after developments in Ballincollig,” says Ms Healy, noting that the owners have kept the property in showhouse condition.
With four bedrooms, four bathrooms (including two en suites), as well as two living rooms, it has all the family living space that trade-up buyers look for.
: All properties are scarce in Ballincollig now – but four-bed ones of this size are scarcer still.
Such is the demand for four-bed semi-ds in Ballincollig that No 43 The Close, Coolroe Meadows has already attracted a bid of its €395,000 guide price.
Offering almost 1,300 sq ft of living space, the 2000 built house is on the market with auctioneer Brendan Bowe who describes it as being well maintained.
Located on the western fringes of the town, it’s around two kilometres from Ballincollig’s centre.
Explaining that the vendors are emigrating, Mr Bowe says it’s the type of property which could attract some of the returning emigrants who have been buying in the area since the pandemic.
“It’s an excellent family home and has already had a lot of interest from local and city buyers looking to trade up.’’
: Not likely to be long more on the market.
Three-bed properties – like this end-of-terrace house at 25 Highfield Square – are now in very short supply in Ballincollig.
Since listing it at the start of the month with a guide of €345,000, Frank Walsh of O’Mahony Walsh says it has been attracting a lot of interest, mainly from first-time buyers. “We already have an offer of €340,000,” he reveals.
Built in 2007, it’s a 1,185 sq ft house with a C1 BER rating. Mr Walsh says it’s in excellent decorative order and has additional space in the converted attic which is accessed by a Stira staircase and has a Velux window.
Located on the Cork city side of Ballincollig, close to the Link Road, it’s less than two kilometres from shops.
: Expected to sell quickly.
One of the most affordable properties currently available in Ballincollig, No 29 Innishmore Court is new to the market with a guide of €249,500.
The three-bed end-of-terrace house is listed with Con Nagle of Global Properties who says it was built in the early 1980s and has been very well minded by its current owner.
“It’s an 875 sq ft house which has been upgraded with a modern kitchen and a tiled bathroom, ” says Mr Nagle adding that the owner has done a lot of work on making the gardens easy to maintain. To the rear it has decking, a patio, a shed and access for a car.
Innishmore is located within a 15-minute walk from the town centre and a seven-minute one from Dell EMC.
: It’s one of just two houses currently available in Ballincollig for less than €250,000