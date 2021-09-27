Up market Airbnb? Super family home? Options aplenty at this beautifully situated Bantry build 

Mountain, sea and golf course - views in every direction from this scenic site 
Hillsdale Bantry

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 00:00
Catherine Shanahan

Bantry, West Cork 

€550,000

Size

260 sq m (2800 sq ft)

Bedrooms

5

Bathrooms

4

BER

B1

Hillsdale is a fine modern home that compliments the 0.54 acre site it sits on, says Denis Harrington of Harrington Estates and for sure, it takes full advantage of magnificent sea and mountain views.

Just 10 years old, it replaced an old style dwelling and is laid out to maximise natural light and stunning West Cork scenery.

A five-bed, four-bathroom home, Mr Harrington believes its size and location, “in the most desirable part of town, between Bantry and Ballylickey, on the Glengarriff Road,” will attract a number of suitors including those interested in providing an up-market holiday letting/AirBnB, or a family in search of a quality, coastal home.

“In my mind, it holds great appeal as a family home,” says Mr Harrington “but we've had a number of high quality residential sales recently, bought by people with a commercial plan.”

Hillsdale is configured so as the kitchen gets the morning light and by mid afternoon, the main living area (with Oak flooring, retrieved from a French Monastery) also benefits.

 The rooms are generous, including the two ground floor bedrooms. There are three bedrooms on the first floor, all ensuite, and the upstairs layout lends itself to the possibility of another living room to drink in those sea views.

In Newtown, within walking distance of both Bantry town centre and Bantry golf club, Mr Harrington says Hillsdale stands out for the quality of build and the setting. It carries an AMV of €550,000.

VERDICT: Spacious, high-spec home set in a unique landscape.

