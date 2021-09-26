Model home, model location - it's gotta be Model Farm Road

WHEN selling a home, the Property Price Register can provide some good insight into how sales prices might go, but for a fledgling estate like Riverside Farm on Model Farm Road, there ain’t a whole lot showing.

A development of just 11 houses (eight four-bed semis and three four bed detached) by OBR Construction, the first sales only took place in 2018. None of the homes sold for less than circa €375,000. Up to now, just one re-sale had taken place - of No 8, which first sold for approximately €379,000 in 2019 and for €435,000 less than two years later. Now a second re-sale is underway, this time of No 10, which sold in 2019 for €393,576 and is now on the market for €480,000, perhaps taking its lead from No 11, which sold last year at that price.

Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald is selling No 10 and he says it’s in great shape, having once been the showhouse for the development.

Accommodation-wise, Mr O’Flynn says, is No 10 is “generously proportioned and tastefully decorated”, while the garden has the double bonus of a south-facing aspect and professional landscaping. The rear garden is split-level and has attractive limestone patios and artificial grass, so it’s low maintenance. There’s also a remote control water feature, plugs for outdoor lighting and sound board insulation behind fencing, to aid privacy.

Indoors, the centre piece is the stylish kitchen diner, which opens out to the garden and also into a smart living room with a large bay window.

There’s a utility and WC on the ground floor, and four bedrooms overhead, one with ensuite.

Mr O’Flynn says there’s also “a massive attic, ripe for conversion”.

Energy-wise, it's an A-rated home, with an air-to-water heating system, "so it's efficient and economical to run," says Mr O'Flynn.

A contemporary, quality home in a prized location, the sale includes the bonus of living room and dining room furniture and the remote controlled fountain out back.

VERDICT: Pristine family home in a niche development. A quick spin in either direction will land you in Bishopstown or Ballincollig.