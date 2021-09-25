Is this Cork city's funkiest property? Check out No 44 Richmond Hill which comes with two distinct dwellings and a Sky Deck

“UNIQUE” is a word bandied about liberally by real estate players when plugging properties, but in the case of 44 Richmond Hill, its usage is accurate.

It’s not, however, ‘one-of-a-kind’, because there are two distinct properties on site.

If you were to look in from Richmond Hill, you would see a compact, west-facing stone cottage, dating to the late 1900s, wearing its age well. What you wouldn’t see is the creativity behind, on display right on up through the tiered garden, past the second dwelling and on up to a Sky Deck, from where views over the city are unparalleled for a private dwelling.

Period cottage

Separate dwelling

“It’s quite extraordinary to have this in the middle of the city. It feels like you are in the trees. You are looking straight across at Shandon Bells and down over the city,” says the owner, of No 44, Jackie.

Tiered back garden

It was the view that sealed the deal for her when she bought the house about a decade ago. The home and gardens have been through several phases of development since then to get to where they are are now, but Jackie saw the potential immediately. Moreover, she had the good fortune to come from a family of builders. “It didn’t phase me, I had done it before. Am I a serial renovator? I’m a serial something, maybe a serial idiot,” she laughs.

When Jackie bought the house in 2012 the garden was “genuinely a jungle”.

“We couldn’t even get to the top of it, it was so badly overgrown. On our second visit we brought a scythe and my brother chopped a way through. When we did manage to get to the top, the view was quite extraordinary.” Her brothers were called on at various stages of the restoration project.

“I got a lot of help from Liam, Paddy and Aidan, and my son Cathal was their labourer. All of my brothers were in the building trade at some stage and my dad was a carpenter and builder, so it’s in the blood,” she says.

She had plenty of her own creativity to draw on when restoring the cottage.

“When I bought it there were four tiny, tiny rooms and the partitions between them were made from crates from the Ford car factory on the Marina, so maybe a previous owner worked there,” she says.

The partitions came down really easily to create a lovely open plan living space and Jackie then extended to the rear, putting in a bedroom, dressing room, bathroom and utility, and two bedrooms overhead for her children. She used hemp for the extension which she says is a “completely breathable” material.

The cottage itself is tastefully laid out in sections, comprising of dining and kitchen area, sitting room and even office space.

Cottage interior

Cottage interior

At the end of the renovation, the cottage, originally under 500 sq ft in size, was now 1,240 sq ft.

The evolution of the garden was more gradual. The Sky Deck was built five or six years ago by her brother Liam. Underneath it, down steps, a gorgeous curved patio area includes reclaimed redbrick, while stones from the garden were used to infill the steps.

Patio area below Sky Deck

In fact the stone was also used to restore original garden walls as there was plenty of it, given the area was once a quarry, Jackie says.

Steps from this patio lead to a lower tier and a timber deck, with more feature redbrick, an outdoor sink and great scope for BBQs and entertaining.

Timber decking/BBQ area

The timber deck fronts onto what is now the second dwelling because after her children left home, Jackie converted their bedrooms, to create a self-contained living unit, with its own entrance, consisting of an open plan kitchen/living area, as well as a bedroom and shower room.

Auctioneer Andy Moore, who is selling the property, says it may be “the funkiest house in Cork”, full of lovely curves and quirky angles, imaginatively and creatively restored, so that it has “the benefit of the character of the period cottage, enhanced with modern facilities..and a light-filled extension”.

Mr Moore, who is guiding the property at €350,000, says it’s ideally suited to a buyer who would like both a home and rental income.

Jackie says after converting the upper property a couple of years ago, she rented it out. A chap whose employer is London-based came to Cork during the pandemic and rented the separate dwelling where he could work from home. Jackie says it could be used under the Rent-a-Room scheme where gross income of €14,000 can be earned, tax free. Or it could operate as an AirBnB, given it’s terrific city centre location, not even a five minute stroll from Patrick Street.

Interior of built-on unit

Bedroom in built-on unit

View from the bedroom towards the timber deck

The convenience of Richmond Hill was one of the attractions when Jackie was buying the property, close to her elderly mum. Also her kids were of college-going age, so it was a practical decision, she says.

Now, with kids grown, Jackie is planning a move towards the coast. She believes her quirky, cosy home, with it’s superb garden - garden designer Dan Benn did the final design about 18 months ago - and viewing platforms, will appeal to a professional person or couple who want city convenience and the option to make some rental income.

“It will appeal to someone looking for something a bit different,” she says. “It really is quite unique."

VERDICT: Two for the money in a city centre location with fantastic views.