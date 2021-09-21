Property Focus: Supply can’t keep up with demand in Carrigaline

Although Carrigaline possibly has more new housing development than any other town in Cork, the property shortage here is just as chronic as it is elsewhere in the country.

Roy Dennehy of Dennehy auctioneers estimates that of the 20 or so second-hand properties advertised for sale online — just six are not yet sale agreed or close to it.

He points out that this is entirely inadequate for an area which has a population in the region of 20,000 Despite releases of new phases earlier in the year in the town’s two largest developments, Janeville and Castle Heights, very few new houses are now available, although a release at Castle Heights is scheduled later in the month.

At Janeville — the town’s largest development — where Astra Construction is building 800 houses on a 100-acre site, auctioneer Dan Howard has already sold all available properties for this year.

“In 2021 we released 95 houses ranging in price from €275,000 for a two-bed up to €390,000 for a four-bed, but all are gone. The 12 houses we released three weeks ago sold out in just 24 hours.’’ Mr Howard says there won’ t be another release at Janeville until 2022 . “The houses can’t be built fast enough to supply the demand.’’

At Castle Heights, 26 houses in the fifth phase were released by Savills in March. “All of them sold in just one day which also happened when we released the first 26 houses in phase five in November,’’ reveals auctioneer Elizabeth Hegarty of Savills.

She is now planning the launch of 26 units in phase six at Castle Heights within a few weeks. “These will include three and four-bed semis as well as four-bed detached houses and prices are likely to start in the region of €325,00.” Some other good news for house-hunters in Carrigaline is that Dennehy Auctioneers has announced the release of the first ten houses in a 50 unit development at Garán Ferney. These will include nine three-bed houses and one four-bed semi-d with prices ranging from €325,000 to €415,000.

At Abbey Lane — a small development of ten detached houses on Mountain Road launched by auctioneer Michael Pigott earlier in the year — two properties are still available for purchase. Both are four-bed detached houses priced at €495,000.

The second-hand market in Carrigaline has, in the words of one of the auctioneers contacted, gone crazy”. Demand has increased since Covid and all agents report seeing multiple bidders, competing to buy scarce houses and paying well above guide prices. Most of them are seeing properties selling in two or three weeks.

Since listing 27 The Willows, a three-bed semi in Janeville with a guide of €345,000, this month, Stuart Grady of Sherry FitzGerald has already seen bidding reach €376,000.

A five-bed detached house at 26 Fuchsia Avenue in Forest Hills listed by Dan Howard auctioneers with a guide of €495,000 recently went sale agreed for €540,000. Estate agent Dan Howard says this is typical of the type of sale that is happening now.

The Property Price Register shows that despite the release of new housing in the town, just 120 houses have sold so far this year.

The figure for 2020 was 179 and 220 for 2019.

Ferney Road, Carrigaline €325,000 – €415,000

The first phase of a new 50-house development at Garrán Ferney on Ferney Road, Carrigaline is now being launched by Dennehy Auctioneers.

“The first 10 houses are available now — these include three-bed terraced properties as well one four-bed semi,” says auctioneer Roy Dennehy explaining that this includes 108 sq m mid-terrace houses for €325,000 as well as 115 sq m end of terrace houses for €350,000/€360,000.

“The majority of the 10 properties being released are three-bed terraced houses but we also have one 144 sq m four-bed semi starting €415,000,” he reveals.

The release of another phase is expected before Christmas.

VERDICT: Expected to sell like hotcakes.

Carrigaline €320,000

Of the three four-bed semi-ds advertised for sale in Carrigaline, No 14 The Villas in Owenabue Heights is the newest on the market.

A mature spacious property which is certain to appeal to trade up buyers, it’s listed with Roy Dennehy auctioneers who are guiding it at €320,000.

“It’s a 1980s built house which has been extended and modernised by current owners — it now has over 1,600 sq ft of accommodation and offers excellent living space for a family,’’ says Mr Dennehy, noting that it’s located in a quiet cul de sac within a short walk from shops and amenities in the town centre. Accommodation in the extended property includes two sitting rooms, a kitchen/ diner, a guest WC, a utility room as well as a bathroom and four bedrooms including an en suite.

VERDICT: Offers good space for trading up.

Westwood, Carrigaline €290,000-€300,000

One of just four three-bed semis currently advertised for sale in Carrigaline, No 120 Ash Drive in Westwood has been attracting a lot of first-time buyer attention.

“Bidding has already gone above the €290,000 guide price to €300,000,’’ says auctioneer Michael Pigott who describes the 20-year-old bed semi-d as being in pristine condition.

“It is very well presented and finished with1,050 sq ft of living space and most conveniently located within a short walk from amenities in the town and a short commute from Cork city centre, Cork airport and Ringaskiddy.” Located a little over a kilometre from the town centre, the property overlooks a green area and has a low maintenance garden with a patio at the rear.

VERDICT: It wouldn’t take a crystal ball to predict that this will sell quickly

Forest Road, Carrigaline €335,000

The key attraction of Graigue Cottage on Forest Road is its triangular-shaped 1.2-acre site.

“Sites in this area are much sought after and are rarely available for sale,’’ says auctioneer Dan Howard who is seeking offers of €335,000 for the 100-year old two-bed cottage and its very large site.

Located around 3.5 km from Carrigaline, the property is said to be in good condition, but has an F rating which will require upgrading.

Mr Howard says the site opens up a range of possibilities for purchasers and could appeal to a city family looking to experience country living.

“New owners could extend the cottage or look at the option of using part of the site to build a new dwelling.” They could also keep the site as a large garden, grow vegetables and allow their kids to play safely and discover nature.” VERDICT: A cottage and site with options