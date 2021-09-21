Property Focus: Supply can’t keep up with demand in Carrigaline

The first phase of a new 50-house development at Garrán Ferney on Ferney Road, Carrigaline is now being launched by Dennehy Auctioneers.
“The first 10 houses are available now — these include three-bed terraced properties as well one four-bed semi,” says auctioneer Roy Dennehy explaining that this includes 108 sq m mid-terrace houses for €325,000 as well as 115 sq m end of terrace houses for €350,000/€360,000.
“The majority of the 10 properties being released are three-bed terraced houses but we also have one 144 sq m four-bed semi starting €415,000,” he reveals.
The release of another phase is expected before Christmas.
VERDICT: Expected to sell like hotcakes.
Of the three four-bed semi-ds advertised for sale in Carrigaline, No 14 The Villas in Owenabue Heights is the newest on the market.
A mature spacious property which is certain to appeal to trade up buyers, it’s listed with Roy Dennehy auctioneers who are guiding it at €320,000.
“It’s a 1980s built house which has been extended and modernised by current owners — it now has over 1,600 sq ft of accommodation and offers excellent living space for a family,’’ says Mr Dennehy, noting that it’s located in a quiet cul de sac within a short walk from shops and amenities in the town centre. Accommodation in the extended property includes two sitting rooms, a kitchen/ diner, a guest WC, a utility room as well as a bathroom and four bedrooms including an en suite.
: Offers good space for trading up.
One of just four three-bed semis currently advertised for sale in Carrigaline, No 120 Ash Drive in Westwood has been attracting a lot of first-time buyer attention.
“Bidding has already gone above the €290,000 guide price to €300,000,’’ says auctioneer Michael Pigott who describes the 20-year-old bed semi-d as being in pristine condition.
“It is very well presented and finished with1,050 sq ft of living space and most conveniently located within a short walk from amenities in the town and a short commute from Cork city centre, Cork airport and Ringaskiddy.” Located a little over a kilometre from the town centre, the property overlooks a green area and has a low maintenance garden with a patio at the rear.
: It wouldn’t take a crystal ball to predict that this will sell quickly
The key attraction of Graigue Cottage on Forest Road is its triangular-shaped 1.2-acre site.
“Sites in this area are much sought after and are rarely available for sale,’’ says auctioneer Dan Howard who is seeking offers of €335,000 for the 100-year old two-bed cottage and its very large site.
Located around 3.5 km from Carrigaline, the property is said to be in good condition, but has an F rating which will require upgrading.
Mr Howard says the site opens up a range of possibilities for purchasers and could appeal to a city family looking to experience country living.
“New owners could extend the cottage or look at the option of using part of the site to build a new dwelling.” They could also keep the site as a large garden, grow vegetables and allow their kids to play safely and discover nature.” VERDICT: A cottage and site with options