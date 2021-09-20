Starter Homes: For €260,000 Rochelle sure to have an effect on buyers in Blackrock

Old Blackrock Road, Cork €260,000

The décor in No 13 Rochelle Lawn on Old Blackrock Road is much more elegant than you would expect in a modern two-bed apartment and its balcony has way more flowers than you might imagine possible.

Situated on the first floor of the small gated complex, the 648 sq ft apartment is new to the market with Mark Gosling of Behan Irwin & Gosling. “It’s an interior designed property with a high-end finish which has had just one careful owner since it was built in 2006,” he says quoting a guide of €260,000.

Accommodation includes a tiled open plan kitchen dining living space which has shaker style units with granite worktops and is fitted out with classic style furniture and finished with rugs, mirrors and a candelabra style light fitting.

Double doors open on to a balcony for sitting out, which at the height of summer had an impressive array of colourful flower pots.

The apartment also has a bathroom and two bedrooms including one decorated in classic style like the living space and finished with a chandelier type light fitting.

The balcony overlooks a central area in the apartment complex where the apartment has one allocated car space.

According to Mr Gosling the Old Blackrock Road location, within walking distance of the city centre, is a key attraction. “Rochelle is regarded as one of the most prestigious apartment complexes in Cork city and Blackrock,’’ he observes.

VERDICT: Has a lot to attract first-time buyers and also investors on the lookout for properties that haven’t been rented before.

Mahon, Cork €245,000

The renovations carried out on No 11 Ringmahon Close in Mahon by the builder who bought it two years ago seem to have been very comprehensive.

“It has been thoroughly upgraded and has new flooring throughout, a new kitchen, new combi-boiler, additional insulation as well as high-quality fixtures and fittings,’’ says Sherry FitzGerald’s Stuart O’Grady noting that it’s also been re-plumbed and rewired.

Quoting a guide of €245,000 he says the three-bed mid-terrace 1970s-built house was in a poor state of repair and had a low E1 BER rating when the builder bought it.

“Now it has a high B3 BER Cert.” reveals Mr O’Grady who has booked a lot of viewings this week with first-time buyers who are attracted by the price, the location close to Mahon Point and especially by the condition. “A lot of people want properties that are ready to move into and don’t require upgrading.’’ Offering 980 sq ft of living space, the property starts with a new blue contemporary-looking front door. Accommodation beyond includes a laminate floored living room and an open plan kitchen with modern grey units and integrated appliances. At ground level there’s also a guest WC and a tiny utility space. The first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms, including a small one which could be used as into a home office.

Removing the need for mowing or weeding, the owner concreted the front driveway, and then put down gravel and concrete in the back garden. The property is within a 10-minute walk from Blackrock castle. The Property Price Register shows it selling for €150,000 in late 2019.

VERDICT: Looks almost like new.

Passage West, Cork €289,000

Bidding on 14 The Park, Harbour Heights in Passage West has been hot and heavy since it launched on the market a little over a week ago.

“We got a bid of the guide price of €289,000 on the first day of viewings and bidding is now up to €296,000,’’ says Barry Smith of James G Coughlan auctioneers, explaining that the enthusiastic bidders on the three-bed end of terrace property are mostly first time buyers.

He says the reason for the enthusiasm is that it’s a spacious (almost 1,300 sq ft), modern and stylish home which has been very well maintained. “It leaves absolutely nothing to be done by any lucky purchaser.”

VERDICT: Certain to sell quickly