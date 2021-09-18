A Crossbarry upgrade that attracts the eye for €575,000

THE chance to move overseas to the US for work reasons brings the family home 34 Cluain na Croise to the open market, and it’s now a lot more house than it was when first built.

No 34’s a detached four-bed home in the early- to mid-2000s built development in Cork’s Crossbarry village, which has over 50 homes in a mix of semi-ds and (primarily) detacheds: here, No 34 was extended by its long-time family owners, back in 2018.

They put on a well-considered, side two-story extension with single-story kitchen add-on, designed and delivered by Sigma Homes which also now has formed part of a larger scale, more opened out ground floor reordering, along with energy upgrades.

It boosted the size up to a tad above 2,000 sq ft (some 2,035 sq ft or 190 sq m,) and with a relocation move now on the cards, No 34’s fresh to market this week with agent Mark Gosling of Behan Irwin Gosling (BIG). He says it’s a great trade-up option, in walk-in order for a new family of occupants.

Mr Gosling guides the tidy No 34 on good-sized gardens at €565,000, and says that home hunters will be taken by the quality of what’s done as well as by the simple fact it has all the sort of work done to it that today’s buyers might want, but would find difficult to get stuck into right now with such strong demand for builders across the construction sector.

Original detacheds of this type varied a bit: some had garages to the side, others had these side garage spaces converted to living space and/or playrooms.

One of the detacheds with attached garage, No 30, came to market earlier this year guiding €395,000 with a total floor area put at 165 sq m (1,765 sq ft) and is now marked ‘sale agreed’ on websites, but the Price Register doesn’t yet show what No 30 fetched.

The Register does, however, show 14 resales at Crossbarry’s Cluain na Croise, only one for over €400k to date, and that was for No 43 about a year ago.

No 43 was also extended, to become a five-bed, which made a recorded €495,000, so just nudging at the €500,000 barrier. It had had a €450,000 price ask when it featured in these pages in June 2020, so went 10% over its AMV, with no Crossbarry sales on the Register as to this moment at or above the half a million euro mark.

So, no pressure at all on BIG’s Mark Gosling at No 34. But, he says, he has an exceptionally fine home here for his €565k AMV, and adds that given the way prices have gone in the past year around Innishannon, he’d expect an overspill of demand at the relatively close-by Crossbarry.

The estate’s a quiet one, one of just a handful of schemes in and around Crossbarry, which is a popular back route to Bandon from Cork, via the roundabout at Halfway, Ballinhassig, and is about 20ks from the city and western suburbs.

Sort of a low-profile village, it’s just a bit north of the main Cork-Bandon N71 road and Upton (it was the setting of a quite famous War of Independence ambush with General Tom Barry a century back, in March 1921), and was also, ‘back in the day,’ along the West Cork railway route, with a junction heading off towards Kinsale.

The Owenabue river, in its smaller stages, flows past on its way the sea past Carrigaline to the east, and Crossbarry village’s population is in or around 500, with more in the catchment, which has two national schools serving it. A major employer in the hinterland is the MSD biotech plant at nearby Brinny, evolving since the 1980s and currently employing about 900.

A future occupier for Crossbarry’s No 34 Cluain na Croise could come from the likes of Brinny’s plant, or Eli Lilly, on the downriver side of Innishannon at Dunderrow, from Bandon, or from Cork city and Ballincollig, with the lure being the quality and reordered layout of the two-storey detached, with builders Sigma having a strong reputation too for design innovation and delivery.

Here, the work included building over a single storey side wing, and turning what was bedroom number 2 into a new, larger main bedroom complete with walk-in wardrobe, and spacious en suite bathroom, with wide, high level window for internal privacy, twin sinks, and large shower with pumped shower.

A second bedroom, the original main one, is also en suite with pumped shower; all four bedrooms are doubles, says Mr Gosling, whilst the main family bathroom has a shower over the bath.

Down at ground level, there’s a front reception room with new multi-fuel stove, a playroom/home office, guest WC and revamped large utility, with a sit-down bench area for taking off shoes and sports gear with storage underneath for footwear etc.

That reordering was fitted out by Celtic Interiors, who also did the two-tone kitchen, with island and units topped with white stone worktops, all part of the practical freshening up designed by Sigma and angled to catch maximum light.

The rear has now been opened up full-width for the much-desired kitchen/dining/family space, bright, with living and seating in the angled add on, with extra ceiling heights here plus wide, sliding door: it’s a 4.2m sliding patio door set up, by 20/20 Glazing and butts up to another glazed, full-height panel which in turn leads to a higher, clerestory style window.

Meanwhile, the original back wall by what’s now the dining section is home to one large, single section or fixed pane of glass.

During the work, carried out in 2018 just when builders were getting increasingly busy in extensions and new builds once more, insulation levels at No 34 were also stepped up so now the property’s got a B3 BER, while most neighbouring homes in the Cluain na Croise scheme are in the C BER range.

BIG’s Mark Gosling says No 34’s overall condition and presentation is to show home standard. It is, he says “a turnkey opportunity for the discerning purchaser who wants a unique, architecturally designed house within striking distance of the city whilst also enjoying the benefits of country living.”

Externally, it faces a green of circa two acres, has off-street parking for up to four cars, and the back garden’s a good-size and landscaped, with plenty of space for ball kicking and games. It’s got a westerly aspect and includes a patio and substantial decked area, done with composite boards for easy maintenance.

VERDICT: The upgrade and extension work done here back in 2018 wouldn’t have been cheap, and given the surge in costs and building materials prices, it would be even costlier today.