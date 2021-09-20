This Sunday's Well home has good bones and great views

THE heritage value of No 12 Sunday’s Well Road is recognised in our national database of architecturally worthy buildings where it’s described as a “part of a notable terrace” “on an elevated position overlooking the city, which is characteristic of houses in this area”.

The database entry also tells us that it was built c1860 and that it was originally a much bigger house, which at some stage was split in two to create two homes.

A terraced split-level home (it drops down another level to the rear), the main open-plan kitchen/dining/living area is at the lowest level and is bright and spacious with a velux and a large window out to a small terrace that overlooks the lush treeline of the Mardyke.

One of three bedrooms is at entry level, with views over the city and the other two bedrooms are on the floor above.

Gillian McDonnell of Sherry FitzGerald is the selling agent and she says No 12 “is in general good nick”. Rented out to couple, it’s been well maintained "and would make an excellent first time buyer or investor property".

Ms McDonnell is guiding the 80 sq m house at €310,000.

Location wise, it’s a short stroll from the city centre/Mercy University Hospital/Tyndall Institute/UCC.

VERDICT: Solid residential area with lovely city views.