Two of these Ballincollig homes sold virtually, so selling one in the real world shouldn't take long

TWO virtual sales at the start of the pandemic, when ‘Lockdown’ was the mot du jour, demonstrate just how popular these four beds are among house buyers.

Norma Healy, selling agent with Sherry FitzGerald, sold Nos 70 and 71 Millers Court, in Ballincollig’s Old Quarter, for €420,000 apiece, in a seamless blend of physical and digital worlds.

In the last number of weeks she’s also sold No 24 for €28,000 above the guide price of €435,000. All three properties were more or less the same model, although No 24 did have a block built garden studio and a rear garden landscaped by the late landscape designer, Brian Cross.

Now, Ms Healy’s back with 126 sq m No 79 and a starting price of €470,000, which she says reflects a best-in-class A3 energy rating and also the fact that it’s a younger home than No 24, which had a less impressive BER.

The excellent condition No 79 is in reflects its tender age - it’s not yet four years old. When the current owners bought it as a new build in 2017, they had intended it to be their “forever home”, but a relocation to Dublin is now on the cards due to work commitments.

“They bought and decorated it with the intention of living there in the long term. They upgraded the kitchen and put in high-quality fixtures and fittings.

The flooring and tiling is all above standard,” Ms Healy says.

They also added some nice pops of colour to their contemporary decor, with feature walls in most rooms and an attractive teal base to their kitchen island, a nice contrast to the white kitchen units and quartz countertop tiles.

A large living room looks through to the kitchen as the owners created an “open window” between the two rooms, letting lots of light in from the front of the house.

The kitchen/diner is open plan to a family room, which has access to a rear patio and garden.

Overhead, one of the four bedrooms is ensuite.

An air-to-water heating system reduces energy bills, the house overlooks a green and it’s in “a nice cul de sac”.

VERDICT: Expect a cross section of home hunters in the mix, from first timers, to people already living in the development looking to trade up to a four-bed, to someone looking to trade down from the countryside to urban convenience.