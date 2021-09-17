Lough View Terrace is a nice price for first time buyers 

In a cul de sac of sorts, tucked in behind Croghtamore Square south of Glasheen road and east of Hartlands Road is Lough View Terrace, a snug row or two of terraced homes of which No 8 is currently for sale.

Like other terraces in the city of a similar vintage (100 years old) the homes have gardens that are not directly outside their front door. Instead there’s room enough to bring a car through the terrace, and beyond this paved area, a long run of narrow gardens that face towards The Lough. There’s plenty of scope to cut a space into the top of the gardens for a car - which is exactly what the owners of No 8 have done, creating secure, walled, off-street parking for two cars.

That’s just one of the attractions of this mid-terrace three bed home, which selling agent Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald describes as “deceptively spacious”.

It’s in good order too, having been well tended to by its owner occupier family who are now trading up.

Mr O’Flynn says most of the houses in the terrace are occupied by families with young kids and that this is the type of buyer it would suit. Enquiries are also likely from investors given the proximity of the terrace to University College Cork. In fact the area is set to become a student accommodation hub with developers Lyonshall and Clancy Construction currently building 81 student apartments with approval for 550 bed spaces on nearby Bandon Road.

Living accommodation at No 8 includes a living room, kitchen, WC and storage area on the ground floor and three good sized bedrooms and a main bathroom upstairs.

Mr O’Flynn says the large, south-facing front garden is beautifully planted and "enjoys the sun all day".

2 Lough View Terrace

To the rear of 87 sq m No 8 is a small yard.

Mr O’Flynn is guiding at €270,000. There isn’t much evidence of re-sales of these homes on the Property Price Register. The last one recorded was No 21 five years ago, when it sold for €125,000, although Mr O’Flynn has just gone sale agreed for an undisclosed sum on No 4, which he had guided at €295,000.

The house is in a great location for making the most of one of the city’s most popular amenities, The Lough itself, a wonderful nature reserve, surrounded by open space, playgrounds and walks. Land use in the area is predominantly residential and views towards the Lough are visible from the end of the terrace.

VERDICT: Well kept, conveniently located home.