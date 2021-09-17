A neighbour has just sold for more than €0.5m, so what's in store for this Blackrock two-bed?

WHAT are the ingredients needed to attract bold prices for a terrace of modest-looking homes?

Questions on a postcard please to No 6, Glandore Avenue, Blackrock Road, just recorded on the Property Price Register as having sold for €520,000, having gone to market with Suzanne Tyrrell of Coholan Downing last May for €340,0000.

Answers are up to the man of the house at No 6, a builder/engineer who knew exactly what he was doing when he drew up the renovation plans for his c200 year-old Blackrock Cottage, almost trebling it in size, adding a superlative single and two-storey rear extension, reconfiguring it substantially and adding a third bedroom.

Having done a sterling job, it was inevitable that it would breach the guide price, which it did, handsomely, and then some, setting a nice price precedent for another Glandore Avenue home which John Corbett of Jeremy Murphy & Associates brings to market. Prior to the sale of No 6, the highest price paid for a home on the avenue was €250,0000.

No 2 is now for sale, and like its near neighbour, it’s been significantly overhauled, albeit on not quite as grand a scale. It gained an extra 323 sq ft (30 sq m), bringing the overall size to 807 sq ft, a good bit smaller than expanded 1,800 sq ft No 6, but with a very tasteful rear extension thanks to Limerick-based architect Brian Ranahan.

2 Glandore Avenue, Blackrock Road

The changes made to mid-terrace No 2 have transformed a pokey low-ceilinged two-bed into a lovely, modern home, with a C3 energy rating, not bad going for a 200-year-old property.

“When I bought it, the sitting room was like a corridor and it had an odd layout, an archway through to a kitchen and a tiny bathroom out back,” says the vendor.

Now there’s a small porch at the entrance, and beyond it a proper sitting room and beyond that again, a little corridor with some original exposed brickwork and a bathroom on one side and utility on the other. The corridor leads to a tall bespoke glazed door and through it is the extension where a massive roof light ensures a flood of natural light into the stylish kitchen, from where expansive sliding glass doors lead to a nicely paved, low maintenance area, overlooking a long, narrow and very private lawn.

A lot of work went into it and when the owner first embarked on it after buying the house for €185,000, she never, in her wildest dreams, expected to have moved on so quickly.

“When I bought it a few years ago, I was young, free and single, now I’m engaged and due to get married in October, I have a little boy and I’ve moved to the country in Mourneabbey, where my partner is building a home near his family,” she says.

As a result she’s selling her two-bed, one bathroom home, which Mr Corbett is guiding at €295,000.

The owner is very happy with her new life, but will miss the convenience of living in Blackrock Village, particularly the cinnamon twirls at the nearby Natural Bakery and the pizza and glass of wine at the Leaping Salmon pub.

“The area is amazing, everything is on your doorstep,” she says.

Ever so much has taken place since she bought in 2016, with the development of the pier (a three minute walk away) and now the overhaul of the Marina and the soon-to-be-completed Marina Park. Not to mention the Blackrock to Passage Greenway on her doorstep.

Mr Corbett says this “beautifully finished home” is ideal for a first time buyer or perhaps an investor, given the location, handy to Douglas Village and to Mahon Point. Given location, and its pristine condition, it’s also likely to hold strong appeal for those looking to trade down.

VERDICT: Good goods come in small parcels.