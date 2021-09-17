Who'll be 'monarch of Monkstown' in pretty-in-pink €335k former shop? 

THE woman who bought 6 Castle Terrace back 14 years ago put heart and soul into this ‘Pretty in Pink’ period home - entirely appropriately, as it turns out, as she’s one of the front and friendly faces of the Irish Heart Foundation.

Well-known Anne Riordan, who’s now the Public Engagement Manager with IHF and previously was Regional Manager, fell for this 1860s little beauty, now a hale and hearty Cork harbour home and former wee shop, when it was an end-of-year, December 2006 market offer.

Interior at No 6 Castle Terrace

Turns out, it was close to the end of the Celtic Tiger era boom too….

Back then, mid-terraced No 6 had had a €300,000 AMV, and when it featured in these pages, bidding had pushed it up to €385,000 (sounds vaguely familiar to recent frenetic bidding times??!) It sold for a pretty hefty €400,000, needing some TLC.

Roof trusses were kept, but the roof was replaced amid the overall upgrade

And then, the refurb work started, adding even more to the overall ‘spend’, overseen by conservation specialist John Hegarty of Fourem Architects, but vendor Anne is pretty philosophical about it as she sells, now asking €335,000 via estate agent Jeremy Murphy.

I sold an apartment in Dublin when I was moving down, so I was OK,” she says equably enough of this charming Monkstown property she bought, down the hill from Monkstown Castle, demesne and woods, by the quay.

“The Irish Examiner headline on the story in 2006 was ‘Who’ll be King of the Castle?’ Turns out, it was a queen who reigned,” she laughs, saying she loved her purchase, the setting, and her friendly neighbourhood cluster.

She’s now swapped one river and estuary, the Lee and Cork harbour, for another, living by the Shannon and Glin Castle, and has reluctantly decided to sell after she had rented out No 6 for a few years.

“It needs an owner-occupier to love it as much as I did,” she says.

Patio/terrace

Candy pink No 6 Castle Terrace is one of the harbour community’s prettiest and smaller homes, but is no mean offer, coming as it does with 122, sq m or 1,300 sq ft, over three floors, and with up to three bedrooms, in lovely overall order and with retained original features, such as hefty roof beams, under a new roof.

Pink behind too

The terrace dates to 1860s, and is Georgian in character but Victorian by age (Queen Victoria visited Cork harbour in 1849), and has a stand-out late Victorian addition, a projecting canted oriel window, at first floor level, making for a nice little niche spot in the main bedroom for water glimpses down by the Sand Quay and towards Verolme and Rushbrooke.

The race hut on the Sand Quay at Monkstown circa 1922, pic courtesy of John Hegarty.

The new race hut for Monkstown Sailing Club at Sand Quay.

The building was a shop for a number of years, and was renovated in the 1990s by interior designer Sarah Murphy, who sold it to another owner, and he in turn sold it on in ’06, by which time it needed structural work and other attention.

It got it all, as well as RSJ steel support down at ground level replacing old timber pillars. A tiny brick extension was taken down and replaced, the courtyard with south-west aspect and old stone walls was opened up and accessed via new French doors and windows were replaced, with double glazed sashes, and the diminutive yet regal No 6 Castle Terrace was crowned with a new roof.

Leicht kitchen

There’s a contemporary kitchen by Leicht, wiring and plumbing was redone, and what had been a bathroom on a return level is now a cosy sit-in spot/small guest bedroom, with courtyard views and sofa bed by Cork upholsterer Ken Jackson (included in the house sale.)

Other bedrooms include a top floor one with old beams and Veluxes, the mid-level man one with projecting window and en suite, plus main bathroom, and the utility is at first floor level, handy for the laundry, a sensible position suggested by the architect John Hegarty.

Canted oriel bay window give water views from first floor main bedroom

At ground, it’s pretty open plan, nearly 20’ by 20’ and walnut floored, with living area with fireplace, kitchen/dining room with walnut tops on cream units, and there’s plantation shutters (the exterior wall has some louvered shutters on a bedroom window also,) and French door courtyard access.

The Buildings of Ireland guide describes No 6 as “a picturesque addition to the streetscape which adds much its historic character. The canted bay and simple shopfront enliven the facade and mark it out in a primarily residential group. The small scale shopfront is a reminder of the mixed commercial and domestic use of many buildings in the past and of a time of 'living over the shop'. It retains much of traditional fabric.”

Sailing at Monkstown

Just a week on the market, No 6’;s is getting instant attention, says auctioneer Jeremy Murphy (who knows the vendor Ms Riordan from his annual coffee mornings for the IHF) and the profile so far for the pink-faced home is 50:50 women buyers, and couples, so the gender, and possibly render colour, hangs in the balance as Monkstown’s 6 Castle Terrace seeks a new monarch.

