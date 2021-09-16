A production kitchen in the back garden is on the menu at this Cobh home

IN the pre-digital days when we weren’t under the cosh of multiple online advertising platforms, a couple placed a small advert in this newspaper.

“Dynamic Couple wish to run or manage catering establishment,” it said, and it drew replies from Galway, Tipperary and Cobh.

The couple was Michael and Tania Bourke, both chef managers, living in Bath in the UK at the time.

“Michael was Irish and he wanted to return home so we put this tiny ad in the Cork Examiner and that’s how we ended up here 34 years ago,” Tania says.

They took up the Cobh option - to run the Marlogue Inn at East Ferry Marina.

“Within a week of living here, I knew Cobh was the place for me and where I would like to rear a family,” Tania says.

It matched the criteria she had set for a move to Ireland. “I wanted somewhere near the sea and near an airport so that I could easily get back to see my family in England (c20 minute drive to Cork Airport) and also near a city, but not in a city. Cobh met the three preconditions,” she says.

It was eight years before they built the house they wanted, although they did have a site in mind much sooner.

“We were out walking in Walterstown one day and we stopped by a school playground for a rest and I noticed that the older kids were all really looking out for the younger ones and I thought it was lovely.

“A site across the road from the beautiful old school (Walterstown National School) came up for sale and we eventually bought it. It took about a year to build the house and we moved in just before Christmas, in 1997 when I was pregnant with our first child. She was born the following April,” Tania says.

They christened their new home Old School View and originally, it was what Tania describes as a “cosy three-bed dormer bungalow”, which evolved over the years to meet their personal and professional needs.

When they came to Cobh first they were working for other people, but as an enterprising duo, they would hold cookery demonstrations and evening dining in their home.

“When the kids were very small, once they were tucked up in bed, we’d have people over. We ended up doing an extension because cookery demonstrations were a big part of our lives for a while. We could have as many as 45 people in the house, so we added on an extra large sitting room,” Tania says.

They also added an ensuite bedroom, and, as their Truly Scrumptious catering business grew, a purpose-built production kitchen was gradually added.

“We catered for lots of weddings and family and business events and we had plenty of scope to grow our own fresh herbs and berries as the site we bought is three quarters of an acre,” Tania says.

The site size also afforded great flexibility when it came to building the production kitchen, which is out of sight of the main drive, to the rear. A couple of sheds at the bottom of the garden provide lots of storage and there’s also a big L-shaped barn, which could be a kids' den or “a great man cave” Tania says.

“It all evolved as we needed it,” she adds, “we needed a lot of storage for our work and lots of internal space and it was all very adaptable and multifunctional.”

In fact Old School View, on a boreen called The Piers, has great space for anyone hoping to work from home, with two offices indoors. It will hold particular appeal for those working catering due to the ready-made production kitchen. Right now, Tania and her staff are flat out catering for a film crew who are staying at nearby Redington House, a working farm with self-catering apartments. Tania is also busy with their Truly Scrumptious coffee and home baking stall at the promenade in Cobh.

“I’m up at 6am every morning baking, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. The stall has boomed during Covid-19, even during the winter, people were coming and sitting at the outdoor tables with hot water bottles.

Tania Bourke at her Truly Scrumptious coffee stall in Cobh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“With the support of Cobh Chamber and Cobh tourism it really was a place of positivity and safety for many people during this stressful time, especially older people,” Tania says.

The success of the stall is prompting a move into town, as Tania and Mike downsize, and focus on the “favourite part” of their business. Tania is even planning special coffee events for newcomers to Cobh, especially mums and babies.

In the meantime, Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons is selling Old School View, which she is guiding at €600,000.

She describes it as a “superb family home, in a fabulous location, with beautiful landscaped gardens”, with a school across the road, a marina (East Ferry) nearby and a pub in the village of Ballymore. Cobh town is just 5km away.

Tania says they’ve loved living in the area, that there’s a great community centre, gorgeous Marlogue Woods “and two great sea swimming strands”, where she swims everyday, in all seasons.

The house itself has four or five bedrooms (depending on if you want a playroom). With one ensuite bedroom downstairs, two sitting rooms and a sunroom overlooking those gorgeous gardens, it could be ideal for a family who want grandparents to live with them.

VERDICT: A whole lot on the menu at this versatile family home, with good working from home options.