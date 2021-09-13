Starter Homes: Two-bed apartment on Midleton's waterfront for €205,000

Midleton, Co Cork €205,000

Waterfront living with scenic views of the Owenacurra Estuary and Ballyannon Woods is on offer at No 8 Cois na hAbhann, Bailick Road in Midleton.

The two-bed, first-floor apartment is newly listed with Kyle Kennedy of Hegarty Properties who says the water views give a “maritime feel” to the 800 sq ft property which is guiding at €205,000.

“A well-presented contemporary apartment with a westerly aspect, it has a large corner window which maximises the stunning views of the water, he says. ’’Accommodation includes a long, open plan kitchen/dining/living space which has a large corner window at one end and a small kitchen at the other. The kitchen has cream high gloss units as well as an attractive curved timber breakfast counter. “ It’s made from Olive Ash and was designed and fitted by a Galway wood crafter who the owner met at a craft fair in Ballymaloe,’’ reveals Mr Kennedy.

The apartment also has a bathroom and two bedrooms with balconies overlooking the estuary and the largest bedroom also has an en suite bathroom.

Situated within a 10-minute walk from the town centre, the property is part of a small 2005-built gated apartment complex “The development has ample unreserved parking as well as a communal seating area and a covered storage area for bikes,’’ says Mr Kennedy adding that nearby amenities include a scenic walkway leading to Ballyannan Woods.

VERDICT: The affordable asking price, the modern décor and the inclusion of contents could make this seem very desirable to a first-time buyer.

Buttevant, Co Cork Price: €139,000

A very prominent Buttevant property with some local history attached to it, Mural House has a painting depicting medieval characters and buildings on its gable end.

The colourful mural on the end of terrace house on Main St was painted by artist Neil Dwyer in 2013 as part of a Buttevant Heritage project Affordable priced at €139,5000 the two bed, three storey, house is on the market with Sherry FizGerald O’Donovan.

Dating from the early 1900s, it’s been modernised and upgraded by its current owner who brought the BER rating from an F to a D1.

VERDICT: Unmissable

Ballyphehane, Cork €225,000

The large garden at Santa Maria, 11 Pouladuff Road in Ballyphehane gives it excellent scope for expansion.

So says Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing auctioneers who is guiding the three-bed end of terrace house at €225,000. Although it has an F BER rating and needs upgrading , its location, price and large garden means it’s sure to attract lots of attention.

“It's in a quiet, mature, very sought after residential location, within walking distance from the Lough and UCC,’’ says Mr Olden.

VERDICT: Potential

Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €289,500

The type of modern, well looked after three-bed semi that many young buyers look for, No 7 An Lantan at Cúl Árd in Carrigtwohill is new to the market with a guide of €289,500.

“The 2007-built house is in excellent condition throughout and is a credit to its current owners,’’ says John Corbett of Jeremy Murphy auctioneers noting the high B3 BER rating adds to its appeal.

There’s 990 sq ft of living space, including a carpeted living room and a kitchen dining room at the rear with modern grey units. In the dining space there are fitted units and a workstation, a feature which has become especially useful in recent times.

Off the hallway there’s a guest WC, while the first floor has a bathroom and three bedrooms. The largest bedroom has an en suite bathroom and two windows which overlook a green area at the front.

The house has a cobblelock driveway with space for two cars as well as a lawned garden back garden with a small patio. “The rear garden is not overlooked and is ideal for summer entertaining,” observes Mr Corbett.

Located within a kilometre from shops and amenities in Carrigtwohill town centre, it’s also close to schools. Situated around 16 km from Cork city centre, it’s within a ten-minute drive from Midleton and a five minute one from Fota Wildlife Park.

An Lantan — a cul de sac with around 12 houses — hasn’t seen many resales in the last 10 years. The Property Price Register just one-second hand full market value sale in 2015.

VERDICT: Seems ideal for a first-time buyer.