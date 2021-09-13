Life is a Be-ach in Ladysbridge 

No 39 Dealg Bán is good as new
39 Dealg Bán, Ladysbridge

Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

Ladysbridge, Cork 

€345,0000

Size

144 sq m (1550 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

A3

WITH a small boy, a couple of dogs, a choice of beaches at their fingertips and a nearby woodland walk, 39 Dealg Bán in Ladysbridge has been a solid base for the couple that bought it in 2014.

It was brand new then and it still looks pristine now, unsullied by muddy pawprints or sticky hands. 

The couple has loved living there, says the woman of the house, taking full advantage of the outdoor joys of East Cork, and also enjoying rich food offerings from the likes of the Greengrocer in nearby Castlemartyr, or the best of coffee from nearby Carewswood Garden Centre and Café.

Of those who bought into Dealg Bán, they were the very first to buy a four bed semi-d, straight off the blueprint from Ventura Homes. They are moving now to be closer to their own families.

"We've loved living here, it's a great community, and Dealg Bán has been ideal, it's very family orientated. But with our son coming up on two years, we would like to be near our own families," the owner says.

Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties brings their 1,550 sq ft home to market, guiding at €345,000, having sold another Dealg Bán 4-bed earlier this year for €390,000, albeit it was detached and had a sunroom.

No 39 is stylish and contemporary, with a smart, open-plan kitchen diner. 

Double doors open from the diner into the rear garden where a patio is well positioned to catch the sunlight.

 Upstairs there are four bedrooms, one ensuite, and a family bathroom. 

There's a guest WC downstairs and a utility room. 

VERDICT: Good as new.

