A rear extension and an attic conversion add ‘oomph’ in Maryborough Woods

HOMES in Yewlands are good candidates for contemporary rear extensions and that’s exactly what the owners of No 77 did, adding a bit of Oomph! In the process to their terraced three-bed.

They also converted the attic and between extension and conversion, gained a good bit of ground. The home they are now selling is bigger than some four-beds in Yewlands, one of which featured in these pages last year and came in at 115 sq ft. It sold in December for €380,000 with Jeremy Murphy of Jeremy Murphy & Associates and he’s also the agent selling No 77, guiding the 150 sq ft property at €365,000.

Part of an O’Brien O’Flynn scheme built in 2004, Yewlands is in Maryborough Woods, on the outer fringes of Douglas village and No 77 is in a quiet cul-de-sac section within the deveopment, which is on a bus route, but also within walking and cycling distance of the village.

Mr Murphy says it’s “a really lovely home” and that the extension, added about five years ago, not only creates a great living space, but also lets in a terrific amount of natural light thanks to two Velux windows and double French-style doors to the patio and rear garden.

Rear extension

The move outward towards the garden created a spacious lounge area off the kitchen diner and opened up the rear of the house.

Immediately outside the patio doors is an Indian sandstone paved area, perfect for outdoor dining. Expertly planted raised flower beds separate this paved area from the lawn and there’s a trampoline at the far end, in a step-down area, a clever measure to reduce the trampoline’s height. There’s even room for a small garden shed, nestled against the garden fence.

Back indoors, there’s a storage area/cloakroom and guest WC downstairs, and overhead, three bedrooms, one of which is ensuite.

Overhead again is the converted attic, a spacious room, and also a shower room.

Living room

Mr Murphy is busy with viewings, “mainly first time buyers and families”.

“There’s good interest because with all the work done on it, it’s a bit more than your average townhouse” he says.

VERDICT: Nice bit of square footage gained through modifications.