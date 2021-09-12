In at the chalet end? A home in a castle? History and heritage come too at €225k at Ballyheigue Castle 'chalet'

|
Ballyheigue, Kerry
€225,000
Size
93 sq m (1,000 sq ft)
Bedrooms
3
Bathrooms
1
BER
G
No 1 is an apartment/townhouse/chalet, one of three built back in 1975 in a wing of the 200-year-old Ballyheighue Castle, 18km north of Tralee (it’s on the far left of the picture herer).
Coincidentally, Kerry’s Ballyheighue Castle also served its time in a previous century as a jail, and what stands today is largely what’s left after a fire just over a century ago.
No 1 has been in same Donohoe family hands since it was first developed in 1975, used for holidays by the family who have Cork and Kerry roots, but with a new generation who are more scattered, and who have decided with some reluctance to sell it on.
The couple who bought it nearly half a century ago had Donohoe roots in Kerry’s Gneevguilla, and Moynihan roots in Cork, related to the late and colorful Humphrey Moynihan, former proprietor of the Long Valley Bar, which has been in Moynihan family hands since 1927, and is now in its fourth generation of ownership.
The family says it incorporates some of the original castle walls, and they recall the stories told of underground corridors towards the sea, its earlier Crosbie family incarnation, smugglers, tales of buried Danish silver from a shipwreck and even ghosts.