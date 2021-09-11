First resale at Botanika is a €635k semi-d - and it's not half bad

|
Botanika, Blackrock Road, Cork
|
€635,000
|
Size
|
144 sq m (1,550 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
3
|
BER
|
A3
Promises made when Cork’s upmarket scheme Botanika launched on the city’s suburban Blackrock Road back in 2017 have been delivered on.
The bad news, for those with lots and lots of money to spend on a Blackrock area family home, is that No 14 isn’t one of the bigger, detacheds, which sold day one at prices up to €850,000.
L
Back at this Botanika home, nearly two decades younger: the €635k guide is on a 1,550 sq ft home, south facing, with city/St Luke’s/Montenotte views to the back, over the south docks where renewal has already started, and public park provision well in hand by the Marina and Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Set between Ballintemple and Victoria Road, and an easy walk on the flat to the city, it’s in as-new nick, left part-furnished for its sale via agents ERA Downey McCarthy who have won the bragging rights to Botanika’s first resale. It won’t just be the other residents interested to see how it fares: there’s wider interest in what was one of Cork’s first ‘luxury’ schemes to come along post-market recovery.
Then, the spiel spoke of “an exclusive enclave of generous, detached and semi-detached luxury homes in a leafy, verdant and utterly private setting off the Blackrock Road. Sophisticated, spacious and refined, these family homes in the heart of sought-after Blackrock, sensitively designed and impeccably built are a rare and lasting legacy.”
No 14’s vendors haven’t fallen out with Botanika, by the way: they’ve traded up within the development to one of the fifteen 2,380 sq ft detacheds.
So, in effect, No 14’s owners are now making a €290,000 trade up move, from semi-d status to detached, and gaining an extra 830 sq ft, or 50% more space, along the way. For those who want to see more number crunching, that’s about €290 per square foot extra, a nice bit below the c €350 psf the detached originally sold at.
In terms of layout, it’s quite standard of four-bed semis of the past decade, with rear kitchen/diner, full width, with front reception room with stove in a fire surround, while the bulk of heating comes from air-to-water sources and is underfloor at ground level with quality rads upstairs.