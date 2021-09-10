€800k Manor House has proper manners - and a tennis court

WHEN the current owner of Tralee’s Manor House bought this fine, period, late 19th century home back in 1975, the property was surrounded with typical-of-the-day farming activity, with old stone boundaries, grazing cattle, and pigs being reared.

Fast forward to the 2020s, and Manor House is at the centre of some of Tralee’s busiest shopping quarters, next to Manor West Shopping Centre and Manor West Retail Park.

Rear view of Manor House

The property’s long-time owner, Ernie Boyle, now the vendor, has had little issue with it: he’s one of the extended Boyle clan who developed them in the noughties.

File photo of Tralee's Manor West Shopping Centre

A member of the very well-known and active Co Kerry business, building and development family, Mr Boyle bought the 1890s-built limestone house on 1.8 acres as a family home in ‘75 when he returned to Kerry from Dublin.

He says it reminded him of the house he and his nine siblings (six boys, four girls) had been reared in in Castlemaine, where his father, Richard Boyle, was active in business and construction.

Later, he and his five male siblings formed Boyle Brothers, one of Kerry’s most successful firms, and he was equally active in the town’s retail development (they bought the lands for Manor West long after he’d acquired Manor House). Family interests also spanned hardware, among a host of hands-on engagements.

Photo by : Domnick Walsh

He says this quite imposing detached home, now for sale on 1.5 acres, had been part of a large farm owned by a farming family, the Whelans. It changed hands several times over following decades and, when he bought in 1975, it had been owned by a local doctor, a Mr O’Sullivan.

Ace it at Manor House

Over the intervening years, Manor House saw a family of three raised, and a tennis court was provided to the back (Ernie Boyle was competitive from an early age, playing at senior level from his days in Midleton College in the 1950s).

During the Boyles time here, the house was also re-roofed, the floors were replaced, it was extended, and a conservatory was added.

Elegant entrance

Along the way, old crumbing render on the exterior was power-washed off, and the quality, two-storey limestone structure was repointed.

The family’s three adult children — Philip, Alan, and Susan — are all involved in various strands of Boyle clan business, including development and retail, but now their family home is for sale.

Ernie Boyle is set to move into a bungalow just built on a small section of the 1.8-acre site he bought 46 years ago.

He says the property needs the balance, with the 1.5 acres to remain as a suitable ‘curtilage’.

It’s a protected structure, thus is free of the necessity to have a BER done.

Bedroom at Manor House

The selling agent is local Tralee auctioneer Ger Carmody, and he guides the very rare offer — a quality period home of c 4,000sq ft (excluding other buildings) on so much land right in the town — at €800,000.

The grounds are landscaped and have limestone patios, and there is also a detached c 600sq ft home office/games room and recently resurfaced (tarmac) tennis court.

It has a classic style limestone portico entrance, marble-floored porch and hall, several marble fireplaces (one with a solid fuel stove, and another with an integrated fireplace as a back up to the oil central heating), three reception rooms plus a TV room, and a kitchen that contains pine units.

Hall

There’s also a guest WC, four to five bedrooms, one en suite, and a main bathroom with corner bath.

The windows are PVC replacement double glazing.

Gearing up for viewings, Mr Carmody says the high-quality one-off Manor House is getting trade-up interest locally and from those with Kerry links looking to relocate to their home county.

“It’s going to have an appeal as well to those who never even thought the chance to buy it might come along,” Mr Carmody says.



VERDICT: It’s been a long wait, but who’s next to the manor born, or just admiring and/or deserving?