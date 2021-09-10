€800k Manor House has proper manners - and a tennis court

|
Tralee, Kerry
|
€800,000
|
Size
|
374 sq m (4,000 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
5
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
Exempt
The property’s long-time owner, Ernie Boyle, now the vendor, has had little issue with it: he’s one of the extended Boyle clan who developed them in the noughties.
A member of the very well-known and active Co Kerry business, building and development family, Mr Boyle bought the 1890s-built limestone house on 1.8 acres as a family home in ‘75 when he returned to Kerry from Dublin.
He says this quite imposing detached home, now for sale on 1.5 acres, had been part of a large farm owned by a farming family, the Whelans. It changed hands several times over following decades and, when he bought in 1975, it had been owned by a local doctor, a Mr O’Sullivan.
Over the intervening years, Manor House saw a family of three raised, and a tennis court was provided to the back (Ernie Boyle was competitive from an early age, playing at senior level from his days in Midleton College in the 1950s).
The selling agent is local Tralee auctioneer Ger Carmody, and he guides the very rare offer — a quality period home of c 4,000sq ft (excluding other buildings) on so much land right in the town — at €800,000.
There’s also a guest WC, four to five bedrooms, one en suite, and a main bathroom with corner bath.