A house of terrific possibilities on Ballyhooley Road 

‘Tamarisk’ on Ballyhooley Road is a house guaranteed to attract those who know a good thing when they see it.

It’s near the city, but also the countryside. It has the look of a cosy cottage out front and is deceptively spacious behind.

It has off-street parking and a garage, delightful gardens to the front and rear and scope to expand.

At almost a century old, it's also got that charm we associate with older homes - higher ceilings, original fireplaces and picture rails.

It’s not in bad shape - it was a family home for a long time - but it would enjoy modernisation.

A couple of decades ago, a flat-roof kitchen extension was added, at a time when all you wanted was more room, and pitched roofs or apex windows and acres of natural light were not really part of the equation.

That extension could be revisited and more done with it, now that we have a better idea of what we want from the most utilised room in our homes. It could be brought outwards, into that very private south facing rear garden (the overall site is 0.14 acres).

A detached garage could be knocked as there is off-street parking or perhaps converted to a house office.

As it stands, there are two reception rooms at Tamarisk, a kitchen, four bedrooms and a bathroom. A second bathroom wouldn’t go astray.

Suzanne Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing is the selling agent and she brings it to market at €410,000.

She describes Tamarisk as “a very solid, secure, well built house with delightful gardens” and she believes it will attract people looking to stay in the area, in a house with plenty of potential.

She highlights its convenience too - less than 10 minutes from St Lukes Cross, close to the shopping centre in Ballyvolane, on a bus route into town, and a short stroll across the road to the wonderfully revitalised Glen Park.

VERDICT: A house of terrific possibilities.