With 500 on a waiting list for a home in Janeville, this re-sale should be snapped up

FOR a prime example of what pent-up housing demand looks like see Janeville in Carrigaline, where in the order of 500 people are on a waiting list for a new home.

The first 350 flew out the door, says selling agent Dan Howard, who receives about 20 emails a day from people looking to buy into the Astra Construction Development.

Now that the estate is really taking shape, people are impressed by the look and the landscaping he says, and phase after phase is being snapped up.

The good news is that more new homes are in the pipeline at Janeville, circa 650 more, but the timeframe for completion of the scheme is still seven or eight years away.

For those who cannot afford to wait, the next best option is to look around for a re-sale.

As luck would have it, No 27 The Willows, Janeville, has just returned to market as its owners prepare to relocate closer to family, less than two years after they bought it. Stuart O'Grady of Sherry FitzGerald is the selling agent and he says it’s good as new.

“Everything is brand new really and it’s ready to go. There’s a good bit of interest because there’s a good bit of waiting time for a new build,” he says.

He’s guiding at €345,000 which compares favourably with some of the brand new builds at Janeville.

Built in 2019, No 27 is a 123 sq m three-bed semi-d with a stylish, contemporary interior.

It’s got a terrific A3 BER, which makes it “efficient and economical to run”, Mr O’Grady says.

The layout lends itself well to family life: the kitchen/living/dining area is a fine big (21’ 9” x 20’), well-lit space, with a door from the living area to a rear patio and garden.

There’s a separate living room with a herringbone floor (same as the main room), as well as a utility just off the kitchen and a guest WC off the hall.

The main bedroom overhead is ensuite and the bathroom finish in the family bathroom is high spec.

Location-wise, Mr O’Grady points out that it’s on the right side of thriving Carrigaline to beat the traffic - straight out to Carr’s Hill and on into Douglas. It’s also on the right side for Ringaskiddy - in fact Mr Howard has previously reported huge take up in the development among workers in the pharmaceutical industry in Ringaskiddy. Beaches are within a 10 minute range by car.

VERDICT: Given the appetite for homes in Janeville, well-finished No 27 looks set for a quick sale.