Not exactly the Tardis, this tiny house on Sawmill Street makes the most of the available space

Sawmill Lane, off Sawmill Street won't take long to clean 
Not exactly the Tardis, this tiny house on Sawmill Street makes the most of the available space

6 Sawmill Lane

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 00:00
Catherine Shanahan

Sawmill Lane, Cork city

€145,000

Size

375 sq ft 

Bedrooms

1

Bathrooms

1

BER

D2

A CONTENDER for entry into the list of Ireland’s Pint-Sized homes, No 6 Sawmill Lane will hold particular appeal for proponents of minimalism.

No space is wasted here. It has, as the slogan goes “Everything you need and nothing that you don’t need”.

So what do we need? A kitchen? Tick. A bathroom? Tick. A bedroom? Tick. As a bonus, it also has a living area, opening onto the kitchen.

This amount of habitable accommodation(375 sq ft) is quite an improvement on what it had to offer four years ago - which was essentially nothing.

The vendor bought the end-of-lane home for €70,000, according to the Property Price Register and at the time “It was a wreck”, says Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald who is selling No 6 and guiding at €145,000.

They did it up, rented it out for a couple of years, and are now selling on - with first time buyers and/or investors likely to buy.

Off Sawmill Street, tucked in behind St John’s College and Coláiste Daibhéid, No 6 is, Mr O’Grady says “in good decorative order”. Location-wise, it’s pretty much at the heart of Cork city, near Douglas Street, where the superb transformation of Nano Nagle Place continues to garner accolades - just this week it reached Tripadvisor’s top 10% of attractions worldwide. Once a convent and school, it is now home to an excellent interpretive centre, beautiful gardens, an award-winning vegetarian restaurant and community resources for the people of the south inner city.

VERDICT: Room for what matters.

More in this section

Looking for the Good Life? Biodiversity's a sure thing on Shannon shoreline at €450k Looking for the Good Life? Biodiversity's a sure thing on Shannon shoreline at €450k
€4.9m Scilly home 'Sully-ed' in best possible taste €4.9m Scilly home 'Sully-ed' in best possible taste
Sully's souper-dooper Kinsale pad is €4.9m dish of the day   Sully's souper-dooper Kinsale pad is €4.9m dish of the day  
Not exactly the Tardis, this tiny house on Sawmill Street makes the most of the available space

Join the Irish Examiner at our Property & Home LIVE event

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices