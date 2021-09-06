Not exactly the Tardis, this tiny house on Sawmill Street makes the most of the available space

A CONTENDER for entry into the list of Ireland’s Pint-Sized homes, No 6 Sawmill Lane will hold particular appeal for proponents of minimalism.

No space is wasted here. It has, as the slogan goes “Everything you need and nothing that you don’t need”.

So what do we need? A kitchen? Tick. A bathroom? Tick. A bedroom? Tick. As a bonus, it also has a living area, opening onto the kitchen.

This amount of habitable accommodation(375 sq ft) is quite an improvement on what it had to offer four years ago - which was essentially nothing.

The vendor bought the end-of-lane home for €70,000, according to the Property Price Register and at the time “It was a wreck”, says Stuart O’Grady of Sherry FitzGerald who is selling No 6 and guiding at €145,000.

They did it up, rented it out for a couple of years, and are now selling on - with first time buyers and/or investors likely to buy.

Off Sawmill Street, tucked in behind St John’s College and Coláiste Daibhéid, No 6 is, Mr O’Grady says “in good decorative order”. Location-wise, it’s pretty much at the heart of Cork city, near Douglas Street, where the superb transformation of Nano Nagle Place continues to garner accolades - just this week it reached Tripadvisor’s top 10% of attractions worldwide. Once a convent and school, it is now home to an excellent interpretive centre, beautiful gardens, an award-winning vegetarian restaurant and community resources for the people of the south inner city.

VERDICT: Room for what matters.